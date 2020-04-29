California to close all beaches and state parks starting May 1

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) sent out a notice to police chiefs across the state of California saying that he will be closing all beaches and state parks starting May 1.

While other states are opening up and welcoming crowds of people, Newsom is still urging social distancing to keep the state’s numbers low.

“After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that all beaches and all state parks in California will be closed effective Friday, May 1,” the release said.

Thus far, California has done well in stopping the spread and flattening their curve, unlike states like Florida and Georgia, who are suffering from increasing infection rates.

President Donald Trump’s nationwide “stay at home” order expires Thursday, April 30.

Read the letter below: