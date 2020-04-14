Cardinal Pell threatened online a week after leaving jail
Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison last week after a court overturned his child sex conviction, was warned by police Tuesday of online threats against him, as new abuse allegations also emerged.
Pell walked free last week after the Australian High Court cleared him of five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, ending the most high-profile paedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.
But on Tuesday, as Pell released excerpts from his prison diary and blamed his conviction on “culture wars” against conservative Christians, a major newspaper reported there was a fresh investigation into the 78-year-old.
The new allegation of child sex abuse — being investigated by police — dates back to the 1970s, the Herald Sun reported.
Police Tuesday visited the Sydney seminary where Pell has been staying to discuss his security, a spokesman for Sydney’s Catholic Archdiocese said in a statement aimed at dispelling rumours it was related to the Herald Sun report.
It came ahead of a pre-recorded interview, aired on Sky News Australia, in which Pell said he felt like he had been convicted for the wrongs of the Catholic church, and questioned the motive of his accuser.
“I wonder whether he was used,” Pell said of his accuser, who can’t be named for legal reasons.
“Our memory is so fallible or something might have happened by someone else in some other place and it’s transferred into this impossible scenario,” he said.
“I don’t know what the poor fellow was up to.”
A jury convicted Pell in December 2018 and the decision was upheld by a Court of Appeal three-judge panel in a split verdict in August.
But the High Court’s seven justices unanimously found the lower court had “failed to engage with the question of whether there remained a reasonable possibility that the offending had not taken place”.
Scare tactics: Indonesian town deploys ‘ghosts’ to battle coronavirus
Volunteers in one Indonesian village are helping to encourage people to stay at home and curb the spread of coronavirus by dressing up as ghosts and scaring anyone out on the street at night.
The phantoms have been patrolling the streets of Kepuh village, Indonesia, since early April in an initiative organised by a local youth group.
They dress as "poncong", which according to local folklore are the souls of the dead trapped in burial shrouds.
“First of all, we want to be different. Secondly, to create a deterrent effect because pocong are spooky and scary, so when they (pocong) show up it's a deterrent,” youth group leader Anjar Pancaningtyas told Reuters.
‘My first calling is to my savior’: Pompeo brags he is using role of Secretary of State to evangelize world leaders
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only admitting, but bragging that he is using his official government role to evangelize world leaders, apparently hoping to bring them to Jesus Christ.
Pompeo is widely known for “brazenly inserting his evangelical Christian beliefs into discussions of foreign policy,” as The New York Times reported in earlier editions of this 2019 article. But it was not known until now that he has been ignoring the Constitution’s critical tenet of separation of church and state to preach the gospel to foreign leaders while on the taxpayers’ dime.
117 million children face measles risk from COVID-19 response: UN
Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the UN's children's fund UNICEF said.
An additional 13 countries have had their vaccination programs interrupted due to COVID-19.
In a joint statement, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) said it was vital that immunization capacity was retained during and after the current pandemic.