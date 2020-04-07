Quantcast
Career health officials ‘warned’ not to contradict Trump on his favorite unproven COVID-19 drug: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump keeps pushing the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, even though health experts have repeatedly warned him that there is not enough evidence to make a definitive call on its benefits for the disease.

Even though Dr. Anthony Fauci has been outspoken in his skepticism of using hydroxychloroquine, Politico reports that other career health officials behind the scenes have “been warned not to publicly speak out and potentially contradict Trump,” even as they’ve raised concerns about “the risk to some Americans’ heart health and other complications” from taking the drug.

One career official tells Politico that Trump’s obsession with hydroxychloroquine was a “Hail Mary” intended to get the crisis over with as quickly as possible — and to reduce media focus on his administration’s lack of preparation for the pandemic.

“There’d be less focus on [hydroxychloroquine] now if we had planned better then,” the official said.

In the meantime, reports Politico, health officials like Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have struggled to convince the president that it’s highly unlikely the drug will be some kind of miracle cure that will get the economy back up quickly.

Read the whole report here.


Louisville-area doctor chokes black 18-year-old woman for not social distancing to his satisfaction

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

A Louisville-area doctor could face charges for singling out and physically attacking a young black woman in a dispute over social distancing.

The older man was walking with a woman when they encountered a group of younger women over the weekend at the Kentucky city's Norton Commons amphitheater, and a video of the encounter shows him approaching the group, reported WDRB-TV.

“We are leaving," one of the younger women tells the doctor. "Please let’s not cuss at each other.”

Dr. Trump’s medicine show: Why is the president pushing an unproven drug? Follow the money

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. He doesn't care about you or the country. He only cares about exploiting this crisis to bail out his business and to get himself re-elected, thereby shielding himself from a series of indictments that surely await him if he loses. The sooner we embrace this easily-observable fact about Trump, the better equipped we'll be to evaluate his decisions during these overlapping health and financial calamities.

The "Trump is all about Trump" maxim goes a long way to explaining his obsessive beer-funneling of a malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine down the gullets of COVID-19 victims.

New York firefighter gets emotional talking about EMTs who feel guilty they’re too sick to work

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The New York Fire Department is struggling to make its way through the coronavirus crisis. Currently, 493 members of the NYFD have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 3,000 are out sick.

Anthony Almojera, an EMS Lieutenant-paramedic for the FDNY told CNN Tuesday that he doesn't know how they're managing the constant influx of calls for help from New Yorkers.

"It's truly a testament to the EMS workers that we have here, the EMTs and medics," he told host Jim Sciutto. "It's pretty amazing to see how they're going out in spite of seeing all their co-workers get sick. It's frightening for a lot of us. We don't want to bring it home. We don't want to get sick with it but, you know, this is our job, we treat the sick and injured. We still have all of our regular 9-1-1 calls. It's truly a testament to the EMTs."

