CDC director warns why next winter’s coronavirus wave could be even worse

Speaking to The Washington Post this Tuesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the coming wave of coronavirus this winter will be much worse than the current outbreak.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

The coronavirus coupled with the regular flu would put a huge strain on the health-care system, he said, adding that health officials need to start preparing for what’s coming.

