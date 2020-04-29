CDC recommends social distancing for dogs, cats, other animals
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that cats, dogs and other animals keep the same social distancing as recommended for humans.The recommendation was made after a small number of animals — including dogs and cats — were reported to test positive for COVID-19 after they had had close contact with a person who had the disease.While the first coronavirus infections were thought to be linked to a live animal market, the virus is now “primarily spreading from person to person,” the CDC said in a statement on its website. “At this time, there is no evidence that anima…
COVID-19
Coronavirus pandemic creates suicide risk: ‘This could last years’
After years of a steady climb in suicide deaths, prevention advocates worry there could be a mental health fallout from the coronavirus pandemic for years to come.Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are also risk factors for suicide, experts say, including prolonged isolation, a down economy with massive job losses, and an uptick in domestic violence.That could lead to more suicides in the coming months, or even years, said Jonathan Singer, associate professor of social work at Loyola University Chicago and president of the Washington, D.C.-based American Association of Suicidology.“We’ve ne... (more…)
COVID-19
Women bear the brunt of the social and economic crisis caused by COVID-19, experts say
MIAMI — Ingrid Londono feels that the coronavirus affects her on all fronts. The 40-year-old nurse started a new job on April 1 and it has been hard for her to learn from a distance and to prove herself as a professional, especially in English, her second language.With her 10-year-old son at home taking remote classes, she worries as much about the gaps that may remain in his education, at a moment that the help of a tutor cannot be used, as the times that the child interrupts her and does not allow her to focus on work.“The work has doubled, you are managing the stress of everyone and yoursel... (more…)
COVID-19
US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops
Berlin (AFP) - The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from Wednesday.Excitement over a move towards normality in many places was tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic.The crisis has left tens of millions unemployed in the US, which has by far the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities -- around a third of the global death toll of 214,000, according to an AFP tally.Forecasts warn o... (more…)