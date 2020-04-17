Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Charlatan’ Dr. Phil slammed for saying ‘we don’t shut the country down’ for cigarette smoking and car accidents

Published

6 mins ago

on

‘Charlatan Who Kills People With Pseudoscience’

Dr. Phil is the second TV doctor this week to appear on Fox News, spew out an astonishingly frightening claim to support their belief the country should not shut down over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and be met with massive anger and outrage. Dr. Oz on Wednesday proclaimed that re-opening schools would add “only” an additional two or three percentage points to the coronavirus death toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Ingraham on Thursday brought Dr. Phil to her Fox News viewers, after she herself argued to Dr. Anthony Fauci that the country didn’t shut down over HIV/AIDS so why should we shut down now. It’s unclear if she understood his response.

She was widely mocked on social media.

Dr. Phil’s arguments were met with even more disdain and disgust, not only because they clearly show his lack of understanding of the coronavirus danger, but also because his facts were just plain false.

“250 people a year die from poverty,” Dr.Phil told Ingraham. It’s unclear where that number came from but he likely meant 250,000. (In 2000 the number was 133,000.) “And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that.”

“But look, the fact that the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools,” Dr. Phil argued. (The actual number of swimming pools deaths appears to be 3536, not 360,000.)

“We don’t shut the country down for that but yet we’re doing it for this? And the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As many noted, car and swimming pool accidents and cigarette smoking are not contagious, coronavirus is. Researchers believe if left unchecked by social distancing and other means, every person who is infected with coronavirus spreads it to between 3 and 6 other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Phil” has been trending on social media for hours now.

Take a look at some of the responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Matt Gaetz scrambles after he’s caught spending taxpayer funds to rent an office from a longtime friend and campaign donor

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is once again facing scrutiny after it was reported that he has spent nearly $200,000 in taxpayer money renting out a floor in a historic building in downtown Pensacola owned by a campaign donor and political confidante since 2017.

Gaetz, who has already under investigation by the Florida Bar for a political stunt that involved trying to break into a secure meeting in Congress, now is under fire for what appears to be a sweetheart leasing deal that led the Florida lawmaker to walk-back an earlier explanation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump bails out: From ‘total authority’ to totally passing the buck

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

If there's one thing the Trump era has prepared us for it's how to deal with stress. Ever since November 2016 we've been running at high speed, with everything feeling out of control on a daily basis. So this pandemic, horrible as it is, is probably being experienced differently than it would have been if we'd had a normal government all this time. This year alone began with the president being impeached and tried in the Senate for abusing his power, for heaven's sake. We came this close to war with Iran due to the president's provocative actions. Now, just three months later, the world is turned upside down as we deal with an unprecedented public health crisis and the possibility of another Great Depression, all greatly exacerbated by the administration's ineptitude.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s not over until it’s over’: Here are 5 things you should know about hitting the COVID-19 peak

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

As New York, California and other states begin to see their numbers of new COVID-19 cases level off or even slip, it might appear as if we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump and some governors have pointed to the slowdown as an indication that the day has come for reopening the country. “Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us,” Trump said Thursday in announcing the administration’s guidance to states about how to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at home orders.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image