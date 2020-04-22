Chess legend Garry Kasparov to play in new Online Nations Cup
Chess legends including Russia’s Garry Kasparov and Vladimir Kramnik will next month take part in a new online world team tournament as the game makes moves to carry on despite the global coronavirus shutdown.
Six teams will compete in the Online Nations Cup from May 5-10 with former world champion Viswanathan Anand featuring for India.
“This epoch-making battle draws some similarities with golf’s Ryder Cup, or with the 1970 ‘USSR vs Rest of the World’ chess match-up that made headlines in Bobby Fischer’s heyday,” the game’s world governing body FIDE said, announcing the event.
But the new ‘match of the century’ will be more global, entirely online, and also gender-inclusive, since the team line-ups must include at least one female player.”
Chess remains one of the few games continuing, albeit only online, after the coronavirus pandemic wrecked the 2020 global sports calendar, including the Tokyo Olympics which has been postponed until next year.
The Candidates tournament had to be halted midway in March while the Chess Olympiad, which was supposed to take place in Russia this summer, has been postponed to 2021.
“This is a unique event that will combine competitive chess at the highest level, with a top-notch online spectacle”, said FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich.
“The reasons why an official tournament like this has to be conducted online are very unfortunate. But we are happy to see that chess is providing solace to millions of people who are under a home lockdown.”
The event, co-organised by FIDE and the leading chess-playing platform Chess.com, is expected to feature teams comprising top players from China, India, Russia, the US, Europe and the “Rest of the World”.
The games will be played in a rapid format, where each player has 25 minutes on the clock and gets 10 seconds added after each move.
Players will be under supervision to ensure they are not computer-aided with a FIDE-affiliated arbiter observing via video conference call.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Can dogs detect COVID-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Can dogs detect COVID-19? A British charity believes so, and has begun training canines to sniff out the coronavirus following previous screening success with various illnesses.
Medical Detection Dogs, set up in 2008 to harness dogs' sharp sense of smell to detect human diseases, started working on the project late last month.
In its training room in Milton Keynes, in central England, the dogs are being intensively trained to sniff out samples of the virus, and indicate when they have found it to receive a treat.
The approach is based on a belief that each disease triggers a distinct odour, which canines are uniquely well-placed to smell.
Breaking Banner
Trump itching to get out of the White House and start campaigning: ‘We win where we have rallies’
President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the road and hold campaign rallies despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Trump hasn't left the Washington area in six weeks, since an early March visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta capped with a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser, and he's been pushing states to slacken their social distancing guidelines, reported Politico.
The president had been privately urging aides to start putting official events -- including photos ops and site visits -- back on his schedule to get him out of Washington for a few hours, according to three sources familiar with those plans.
2019 was Europe’s hottest year ever: EU
Last year was the hottest in history across Europe as temperature records were shattered by a series of extreme heatwaves, the European Union's satellite monitoring surface said Wednesday.
In its annual report on the state of the climate, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said that 11 of the continent's 12 warmest years on record have been since 2000 as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.
Warm conditions and summer heatwaves contributed to widespread drought across southern Europe, while areas of the Arctic were close to one degree Celsius hotter than a typical year, it said.