Chicago health officials using antibody testing to determine if someone had the virus
CHICAGO — The city’s Department of Health has begun administering a limited number of antibody tests to determine whether an individual has contracted COVID-19, Health Commissioner Allison Arwady reported Saturday morning.The so-called serology tests use a blood sample to detect antibodies to the virus rather than the virus itself. Such tests, the first of which received emergency FDA approval earlier this month, are different than the nasal swab tests that have been used to determine whether an individual actively has COVID-19.The antibody tests, which determine whether an individual previous…
With no US plan to return to normal, some states are creating their own
America doesn’t have a plan to return to normal. The federal government’s failure to produce one could leave millions of workers, students and families stuck inside even after hospitals and first responders have weathered the initial crisis.Reopening society, experts say, will require the regular testing of millions of people, a reliable and fast nationwide reporting network and an army of thousands of investigators tasked with tracking down those who may have been exposed to the virus. Experts have compared this to the effort to put a man on the moon and the Manhattan Project.The federal gove... (more…)
Trump’s pandemic is our Cuban Missle Crisis — and he’s bungling it badly: forensic psychiatrist
This was our generation’s Cuban Missile Crisis. But unlike in 1962, we do not have a president who can rise above his disagreeing brilliant advisers and make a superior, clear-headed decision. We have the opposite: we have a president who is incapable of gathering competent advisers to begin with, but even if he were forced to, he would override all better advice to make decisions so muddied with emotional disturbances and compulsions as to render them almost always the worst decisions. The problem of mental pathology is that little is accidental—he is wired to ensure that the right things will not be done, and the wrong things will be done. This is why I have said, “He will continue to push for the maximal number of deaths possible.”
Chris Wallace slams Trump’s slow reaction to virus: ‘How much did those lost weeks cost us?’
Fox News host Chris Wallace suggested on Sunday that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February.
Wallace made the remarks as he was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
"Let's start with that New York Times report that from January on, top public health officials were warning the president about the threat from the pandemic and that he did not take action until mid-March," Wallace said.