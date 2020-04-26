China seizes over 89 million shoddy face masks
Beijing (AFP) – China has confiscated over 89 million poor quality face masks, a government official said Sunday, as Beijing faces a slew of complaints about faulty protective gear exported worldwide.Demand for protective equipment has soared as nations across the globe battle the deadly coronavirus, which has infected around 2.9 million people.But a number of countries have complained about faulty masks and other products exported by China, mostly for use by medical workers and vulnerable groups.China’s market regulators had inspected nearly 16 million businesses and seized over 89 million ma…
Train likely belonging to North Korea’s Kim seen at resort town: US monitor
A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted at a resort town in the country's east, satellite photos reviewed by a US-based think tank showed, as speculation persists over his health.
The train was parked at a station reserved for the Kim family in Wonsan on April 21 and April 23, the respected 38North website said in a report published Saturday.
38North cautioned that the train's presence "does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health".
"But it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast," it said.
17 police officers killed by coronavirus in Peru
Seventeen police officers in Peru have died after contracting novel coronavirus while enforcing the nation's pandemic lockdown, officials and state media said.
Authorities admitted earlier this week that at least 1,300 officers had been infected by COVID-19.
On Saturday new interior minister Gaston Rodriguez, who was sworn in a day earlier after the sudden resignation of his predecessor when the infections tally emerged, said: "We have 17 deceased police officers nationwide, 11 of them in Lima."
The high number is linked to "the exposure that police officers have when intervening with people who violate the measures issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus," state news agency Andina said Saturday.