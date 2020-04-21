Chinese Communist Party sued for coronavirus — by the state of Missouri
The US state of Missouri on Tuesday sued China’s leadership over the COVID-19 coronavirus, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.
The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump to focus on Beijing’s role, amid criticism of his own handling of the crisis.
Missouri, led by Trump’s Republican Party, filed a lawsuit in a federal court seeking an unspecified amount in damages and an injunction on continuing actions by China that are alleged to include hoarding of protective equipment.
“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.
“They must be held accountable for their actions,” he said.
The lawsuit’s chances of success are far from certain as US law, under the principle of sovereign immunity, generally forbids court action against foreign governments.
Missouri addressed the issue by suing the ruling Communist Party, arguing that it is not formally an organ of the Chinese state.
Citing an estimate that Missouri may lose tens of billions of dollars due to the virus and action to prevent it, the lawsuit accused the Chinese Communist Party of being in “knowing, willful and in reckless disregard of the rights of the state and its residents.”
The lawsuit pointed to Chinese authorities’ early suppression of news of the virus when it broke out in Wuhan, including detentions of whistleblowers.
It also noted that China initially said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.
Despite Trump’s heavy criticism of China, his administration has been lukewarm about efforts to take action against Beijing, mindful that the Asian power is a major source of masks and other medical supplies desperately needed by the United States.
Under its conservative leadership, Missouri has imposed fewer COVID-19 restrictions than most US states, including allowing businesses to remain open as long as they limit the number of people present and ensure space between them.
Missouri as of Tuesday had reported 189 COVID-19 deaths, half of them in St. Louis.
Jim Acosta calls out Trump for ‘gaslighting’ America about the anti-lockdown protests
At Tuesday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump once again downplayed the risk of the anti-lockdown protests popping up around the country — suggesting that they are practicing responsible social distancing.
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta promptly laid into the president, pointing out that most of the protesters are doing no such thing and accusing Trump of "gaslighting" the American people.
Trump again gaslighting on protests saying the demonstrators are practicing social distancing. They aren’t.
Top GOP senator calls for clinical trials in response to study finding hydroxychloroquine doubles COVID-19 death rate
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is calling for clinical trials of a malaria and lupus drug touted for weeks by President Donald Trump as a possible cure for coronavirus. Cornyn's comments are in response to a study that found the use of hydroxychloroquine more than doubles the death rate of COVID-19 patients. There have been no valid studies that show the drug is effective in helping patients suffering from the virus that has killed 176,910 people around the world, including more than 45,000 across the U.S.
Trump says the stock market is ‘not doing badly’ — after 600+ point drop
At Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to spin the performance of the markets, saying that "the stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country's been through."
Trump chose to make this comment just an hour after the market closed at a 637-point Dow Jones drop — and a day after oil prices went below zero.
Watch below:
"The stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country's been through" -- Trump's economic boasts have definitely lost some juice pic.twitter.com/QTziYiBmfh