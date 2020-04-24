Chuck Todd claims it is ‘very important’ for MSNBC to keep broadcasting Trump’s coronavirus briefings

Cable news networks have been urged to stop airing President Donald Trump’s daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

There was a new urgency for such calls after Trump suggesting injecting disinfectant into the human body to kill coronavirus.

After almost 24 hours of shock over Trump’s comments, MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said the network would continue airing the briefings.

Todd aired clips of Trump, then explained the network’s stance.

“There isn’t much else to say, you just saw it,” Todd said. “Because there is perhaps no better of an indictment of the president’s handling of this crisis than just hearing him suggest that ingesting disinfectant could treat the virus and then hearing him claim he didn’t say what we just heard him say.”

“And I know what some of you might be thinking in this moment, ‘Why would we air the president live — today — after all of this?’ Because we think that letting you see the president unfiltered in the moment, he’s the American — he’s the elected president, especially during a national crisis like this one. At the moment, it’s simply put, a very important thing for American citizens to see right now.”

