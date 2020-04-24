Quantcast
Connect with us

Church leader who pushed bogus ‘bleach’ coronavirus cure wrote to Trump days before his ‘disinfectant’ comments

Published

2 hours ago

on

The head of a group promoting possibly lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote a letter to President Trump this week, according to The Guardian.

Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide, which is a powerful bleach used in processes like textile manufacturing, is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body,” adding that it “can rid the body of Covid-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days after the letter went out, Trump went on national TV and said that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus. “Is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

It’s not known where Trump got the idea that ‘disinfectants’ can be used, although during the very same briefing, Under Secretary for Science at Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, Bill Bryan, said that researchers are “testing disinfectants readily available.”

“We’ve tested bleach, we’ve tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus specifically in saliva or in respiratory fluids and I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes,” Bryan said. “Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds and that’s with no manipulation, no rubbing. Just bring it on and leaving it go. You rub it and it goes away even faster. We’re also looking at other disinfectants, specifically looking at the COVID-19 virus in saliva. This is not the end of our work.”

As The Guardian points out, Grenon heads the group Genesis II, a Florida-based “church” that is the largest producer and distributor of chlorine dioxide bleach as a “miracle cure” in the U.S. The church fraudulently claims that the product can cure 99% of all illnesses including cancer, malaria, HIV/Aids, and autism.

Read more at The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is going to be bad’: Trump aides texted each wondering where he got idea for ‘injecting disinfectant’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

When President Trump seemingly suggested that injecting a "disinfectant" into one's body could be utilized as a treatment for coronavirus, shock and confusion rippled across the social media sphere. But according to a new report from NBC News, people inside the West Wing of the White House were also reeling from his remarks.

When Trump's comments first hit the airwaves, White House officials began texting one another, asking where he got that idea. One Trump adviser told NBC News that they know "this was going to be bad."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins nails Trump for repeatedly changing his story on disinfectant advice

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On CNN Friday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins demolished President Donald Trump's false claim that he had only been "sarcastic" when suggesting people inject themselves with household cleaners to treat coronavirus.

"Of all of the unreliable and even whackadoodle stuff that the president has said in these briefings, this may take the cake, and now the president is claiming that he wasn't being serious," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What are you hearing?"

"So after there was criticism from the doctors, and as you noted, Lysol had to put out a statement saying not to pursue this route, the White House put out a statement saying that reporters were taking the president out of context, and he said that people should consult with doctors before pursuing treatment," said Collins. "What that statement did not say was that the president was being sarcastic, which is now what he was arguing as he did in the Oval Office not long ago."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He was not joking’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto baffled at Trump’s ‘unsettling’ comments about injecting ‘disinfectants’

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On his Fox Business show this Friday, host Neil Cavuto addressed President Trump's recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and Trump's subsequent claim that his comments were sarcastic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image