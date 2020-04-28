Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in COVID-19 trial
An arthritis drug that was being closely watched for its potential use against COVID-19 has delivered disappointing results in clinical trials, its makers said Monday.
Kevzara, which is made by Regeneron and Sanofi, does not attack the novel coronavirus but instead inhibits an abnormal immune response called a “cytokine storm” that causes the lungs of the sickest patients to become inflamed, leaving them fighting for their lives on ventilators.
An early small study in China had appeared promising, but the drug showed no benefit over a placebo in a larger US study of 276 patients with “severe” disease — that is to say, those requiring oxygen but not ventilators.
There was, however, a ray of hope for those who were “critical,” defined as needing mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation. In this group, 44 were on a placebo, 94 were given a low dose and 88 were given a high dose.
Fifty-five percent of patients on the placebo died by the end of the study period, compared with 46 percent on the lower dose and 32 percent on the high dose.
The trial will continue among this critical group.
“We await results of the ongoing Phase 3 trial to learn more about COVID-19, and better understand whether some patients may benefit from Kevzara treatment,” said George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president and co-founder.
The company is separately developing an antibody cocktail that will directly target the virus and that it hopes to advance into human trials by June.
These antibodies are being acquired by infecting mice that have had their immune systems genetically modified to become human-like.
Regeneron has previously used this system to develop a treatment that proved effective against Ebola.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
German virus spread worsens as lockdown eases
First signs that transmission of the novel coronavirus has again picked up were visible in German official data, just as the country attempts a cautious easing of its lockdown measures.
The reproduction or infection rate under close watch by health authorities mounted again to around 1.0, meaning each infected person passes the virus on to one other, figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control showed late Tuesday.
Ministers and virologists have hammered home the importance of squeezing the number below 1.0.
And the country has seen days of intense media and political debate after Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Germany's federal states against loosening their lockdowns too quickly.
COVID-19
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves
France and Spain were on Tuesday set to announce plans to lift strict coronavirus lockdowns that have endured for weeks, while on the other side of world surfers returned to Bondi Beach as Australia took its own first steps to ease restrictions.
Countries are beginning to chart their path out of shutdowns imposed to stem the spread of the deadly disease, which emerged in China late last year and has now infected more than three million people worldwide.
At least 209,000 people have died from COVID-19 -- a quarter of them in the US, the worst-hit country followed by Italy, Spain, France and the UK.
COVID-19
US airlines announce new policies to slow coronavirus spread
Major US airlines announced Monday new health and safety measures to protect in-flight personnel and passengers from the coronavirus, even as states begin lifting restrictions.
In a memo to employees and shared with AFP, Delta Airlines said that from Tuesday, "all employees and partners" will be required to wear masks in case they cannot maintain social distancing.
Flights from all airlines have been grounded since mid-March as potential passengers hunkered down at home under lockdown orders to slow the spread of the virus. Most transatlantic flights were suspended after an order from the White House.