CNN doctor slams ‘tone-deaf’ Pence for muddling his own administration’s guidelines on masks
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former presidential health adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner blasted Vice President Mike Pence for declining to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.
“As a doctor here, and also given the role that you had advising a White House, what’s your reaction to the vice president of the United States being the only one to ignore the formal policy of the Mayo Clinic that had been conveyed to his office in not wearing a mask?” asked host Erin Burnett.
“Well, so wrong. So tone deaf,” said Reiner. “First of all, on one level, this is just another in a series of mixed messages that we have gotten from the White House about this crisis. We tell the public that we want you to wear a mask when you go out in public, and now the vice president shows up at a hospital and refuses to wear a mask. We saw today that JetBlue is going to require all passengers to wear masks, but yet the vice president of the United States goes to a hospital and doesn’t wear a mask.”
“I was in late last night for an emergency procedure and early this morning,” continued Reiner. “Every second in the hospital, I wore a mask … when we tell the community to wear a mask, we’re telling them to protect their neighbors, the old lady that lives next door, the man down the street. You wear mask to protect the community. We want that message to be perpetuated by the president and the vice president yet they refuse to do so. I think it’s disgraceful.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN doctor slams ‘tone-deaf’ Pence for muddling his own administration’s guidelines on masks
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former presidential health adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner blasted Vice President Mike Pence for declining to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.
"As a doctor here, and also given the role that you had advising a White House, what's your reaction to the vice president of the United States being the only one to ignore the formal policy of the Mayo Clinic that had been conveyed to his office in not wearing a mask?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"Well, so wrong. So tone deaf," said Reiner. "First of all, on one level, this is just another in a series of mixed messages that we have gotten from the White House about this crisis. We tell the public that we want you to wear a mask when you go out in public, and now the vice president shows up at a hospital and refuses to wear a mask. We saw today that JetBlue is going to require all passengers to wear masks, but yet the vice president of the United States goes to a hospital and doesn't wear a mask."
CNN
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta rips Trump for failure to provide basics to move America back on track
On CNN Monday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into the Trump administration for utterly failing to produce a real plan on coronavirus testing.
"Dr. Gupta, a White House source says that the goal is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2 percent of its residents, so the question is, is that enough?" said host Don Lemon.
"I don't think that's enough," said Gupta. "I mean, really by any way that you look at that, I think if you look at the Harvard study they said, you know, you're talking maybe 500,000 people a day, right? So that's a percent of people a week, really, in the country. But i think even that number is probably low."
CNN
Trump called out for his frequent lie that Pelosi was ‘dancing’ in Chinatown
At President Donald Trump's latest coronavirus task force briefing, he took a moment to repeat one of his favorite talking points, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was "dancing in the streets" in Chinatown at the same time he was restricting travel from China.
On CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale demolished this claim as false.
"This was shorter than some of the briefings, but as always, there were false and misleading claims," said Dale. "The president made at least six different false claims about what Nancy Pelosi did in Chinatown. He said today she was dancing in the streets. She did go to Chinatown, she did urge people to visit Chinatown, but was just walking around, no dancing, not holding a street fair or party, like the president has previously said."