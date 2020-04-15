Trump faces pushback for claims there’s no problem with testing — ‘this could be a reality check’: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins walked through the feedback President Donald Trump is getting from business leaders — and how it poses a challenge to his narrative about the effort to fight COVID-19.
“Kaitlan, this is a phone meeting, I guess, of the president’s new business council,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “Are there any indications that the business leaders were able to convince the president?”
“The first message from these executives on this first call, which was banking executives, financial executives, those from retail, hospitality, restaurants, of that nature, was that you’re going to have to ramp up testing if we’re going to open up our businesses and people are going to feel safe coming in,” said Collins. “They made sure to the president that was a priority for them, essentially saying that they do not feel their that they’re at the level of that right now because a lot of these companies are basically telling the president, if these consumers don’t feel comfortable coming in, then we’re not going to be opening up until this testing has ramped up further.”
“We’re told there was a lot of praise for the president on this call and what his administration has done so far,” added Collins. “But Jake, this could be kind of a reality check for the president, because for the last two weeks we’ve seen him insisting that testing in the U.S. is fine. He said he has not heard a lot of concerns about the testing so far anymore from state officials. But we know state officials have been talking about this as well. And it comes, of course, as the president and his economic advisers are pushing to have at least some kind of opening on May 1 when those deadlines expire.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump faces pushback for claims there’s no problem with testing — ‘this could be a reality check’: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins walked through the feedback President Donald Trump is getting from business leaders — and how it poses a challenge to his narrative about the effort to fight COVID-19.
"Kaitlan, this is a phone meeting, I guess, of the president's new business council," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Are there any indications that the business leaders were able to convince the president?"
"The first message from these executives on this first call, which was banking executives, financial executives, those from retail, hospitality, restaurants, of that nature, was that you're going to have to ramp up testing if we're going to open up our businesses and people are going to feel safe coming in," said Collins. "They made sure to the president that was a priority for them, essentially saying that they do not feel their that they're at the level of that right now because a lot of these companies are basically telling the president, if these consumers don't feel comfortable coming in, then we're not going to be opening up until this testing has ramped up further."
Breaking Banner
Now we know the horrible truth about Trump’s so-called ‘stimulus’
A gold-plated tax giveaway infected the coronavirus relief bill that Donald Trump signed into law on March 27, Congressional Democrats complained loudly last month.
The Democrats got it wrong. The plating turns out to be pure platinum.
Almost 82% of the tax savings will go to the Trump-Kushner family and 43,000 of their fellow millionaire landlords. This rich and officially favored slice of American society consists of fewer than one in 3,550 taxpayers.
These millionaires will be excused from paying $70.3 billion in taxes out of the $86 billion the law forgives.
The savings go to real estate investors like the extended Trump-Kushner family. The provision removes limits on how much in tax benefits they can enjoy each year.
Breaking Banner
‘Why are we still playing this game?’: Cable news employees rebelling against carrying Trump’s daily meltdowns
According to a report from the Daily Beast, employees at the major news networks are becoming vocal in their opposition over having to carry Donald Trump's daily press conferences that are light on details about how the government is dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and long on invective and blame-shifting by the president.
Based upon interviews with cable news staffers, the tipping point for many of them was Monday's meltdown by the president that also featured what has been called a "propaganda" video that was nothing less than a free advertisement for the president's re-election.