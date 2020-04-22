CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasts Trump for talking from both sides of his mouth on reopening states

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo broke down the two-facedness of President Donald Trump’s rebuke of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for taking the very measures he has been demanding of other states.
“The president all of a sudden striking a different posture about a state re-opening as quickly as possible, specifically Georgia,” said Cuomo. “The governor there, a Republican, seems to want to be appeasing this president more than making common sense for his own state, the president says not so fast.”
“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines,” said Trump in the clip. “I think it’s too soon.”
“Good for him. Good for him, but very confusing for us,” said Cuomo. “Why? Because if he thinks it’s too soon because Georgia isn’t meeting the criteria for re-opening, then why would he be pushing states that have told him many times we can’t reopen safely. We won’t have the testing. If he sees it in Georgia now all of a sudden, why is he pushing other states to ‘liberate,’ telling people to liberate your state when they could get the same analysis from him. They’re not ready either. Why push them?”
Watch below:
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC took a look at where COVID-19 deaths are occurring in America now that New York is no longer the country's epicenter.
"We're starting to see the American body count now, reflect rising death tolls everywhere else, after New York went first," she explained.
"It also does not take an epidemiological genius to see where exactly it is that most Americans are now being killed by this thing," she continued.
"It doesn't take any genius at all. It does take an internet connection and a willingness to subscribe to lots of local newspapers if you want to figure that out, because if you want to figure out where most Americans are dying now -- as American death tolls hit new highs -- it turns out the numbers are things you have to go look for," Maddow explained. "Those numbers are hidden in the local news, and sometimes now they're hidden on obscure state government web sites. but if you go looking, you can find it."
At Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by CBS News' Weijia Jiang about Dr. Rick Bright, the official who was mysteriously reassigned after warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
The president cut her off aggressively, then, even while acknowledging he knew little about Bright, spoke dismissively of him, saying "Why do you say he has great gifts? Do you know him? Have you reviewed him?"
When Jiang pointed out he had extensive experience developing vaccines, Trump said, "That doesn't mean he has gifts. I know a lot of people who play baseball who can't hit .150."