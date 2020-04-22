CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasts Trump for talking from both sides of his mouth on reopening states

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo broke down the two-facedness of President Donald Trump’s rebuke of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for taking the very measures he has been demanding of other states.

“The president all of a sudden striking a different posture about a state re-opening as quickly as possible, specifically Georgia,” said Cuomo. “The governor there, a Republican, seems to want to be appeasing this president more than making common sense for his own state, the president says not so fast.”

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines,” said Trump in the clip. “I think it’s too soon.”

“Good for him. Good for him, but very confusing for us,” said Cuomo. “Why? Because if he thinks it’s too soon because Georgia isn’t meeting the criteria for re-opening, then why would he be pushing states that have told him many times we can’t reopen safely. We won’t have the testing. If he sees it in Georgia now all of a sudden, why is he pushing other states to ‘liberate,’ telling people to liberate your state when they could get the same analysis from him. They’re not ready either. Why push them?”

