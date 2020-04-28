CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears Florida governor to pieces for trying to brag about his pandemic response
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for his boasts about the coronavirus response in his state.
“New models are projecting thousands more lives may be claimed by states if they reopen before they’re ready,” said Cuomo. “Florida has a stay-at-home order that expires Friday. The governor there, Governor DeSantis, talked reopening plans with Trump today, and hit back at critics saying he waited too long initially to shut things down.”
“You look at some of the most draconian orders issued in these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per one hundred thousand and fatalities per one hundred thousand,” said DeSantis. “D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, you name it, Florida has done better.”
“I wonder if that list of states is also accurate in terms of all the kids he sent back from Spring Break after letting them party down in a stupid way in his own state,” said Cuomo. “I wonder if those states were all affected by that. Better, draconian. Is that really the right way to be talking about the only thing that made a difference here?”
CNN doctor slams ‘tone-deaf’ Pence for muddling his own administration’s guidelines on masks
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former presidential health adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner blasted Vice President Mike Pence for declining to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.
"As a doctor here, and also given the role that you had advising a White House, what's your reaction to the vice president of the United States being the only one to ignore the formal policy of the Mayo Clinic that had been conveyed to his office in not wearing a mask?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"Well, so wrong. So tone deaf," said Reiner. "First of all, on one level, this is just another in a series of mixed messages that we have gotten from the White House about this crisis. We tell the public that we want you to wear a mask when you go out in public, and now the vice president shows up at a hospital and refuses to wear a mask. We saw today that JetBlue is going to require all passengers to wear masks, but yet the vice president of the United States goes to a hospital and doesn't wear a mask."
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta rips Trump for failure to provide basics to move America back on track
On CNN Monday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into the Trump administration for utterly failing to produce a real plan on coronavirus testing.
"Dr. Gupta, a White House source says that the goal is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2 percent of its residents, so the question is, is that enough?" said host Don Lemon.
"I don't think that's enough," said Gupta. "I mean, really by any way that you look at that, I think if you look at the Harvard study they said, you know, you're talking maybe 500,000 people a day, right? So that's a percent of people a week, really, in the country. But i think even that number is probably low."