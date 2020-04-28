CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears Florida governor to pieces for trying to brag about his pandemic response

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for his boasts about the coronavirus response in his state.

“New models are projecting thousands more lives may be claimed by states if they reopen before they’re ready,” said Cuomo. “Florida has a stay-at-home order that expires Friday. The governor there, Governor DeSantis, talked reopening plans with Trump today, and hit back at critics saying he waited too long initially to shut things down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look at some of the most draconian orders issued in these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per one hundred thousand and fatalities per one hundred thousand,” said DeSantis. “D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, you name it, Florida has done better.”

“I wonder if that list of states is also accurate in terms of all the kids he sent back from Spring Break after letting them party down in a stupid way in his own state,” said Cuomo. “I wonder if those states were all affected by that. Better, draconian. Is that really the right way to be talking about the only thing that made a difference here?”

Watch below: