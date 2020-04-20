CNN’s Don Lemon explodes over armed protesters risking public health: ‘What is wrong with people?’

On CNN Monday, late-night anchor Don Lemon vented his disgust over the right-wing protests against coronavirus lockdowns.

“I understand that you are hurting. I understand that people are hurting. Yes, a lot of people are hurting, but there are front-line workers who have to get out there,” said Lemon. “You know, I did ‘The Color of COVID’ this weekend. Those people are at the grocery stores who didn’t expect to have their lives be placed in danger because they have to work at the grocery store. They’re driving buses, and you’re protesting against — you’re slapping the faces of people who are — the health care workers who put their lives on the line every day because you want a haircut? You want to go play golf?”

“Of course you’re concerned about your business. Tell the president that!” said Lemon. “And you’re out there with guns, with weapons strapped to your chest, saying, oh, you want to get — you’re fighting against the people who are telling you to stay at home, trying to save your lives, you’re upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive and you want to get a haircut? Who the hell do you think you are?”

“What is wrong with people?” said Lemon. “I don’t understand, what is wrong with people? Stay at home! Yeah, you have the right to protest. You have the right to protest. Everyone does. Fine, I’m sure I will be criticized for this. And guess what? You have the right to criticize me. But I don’t want to hear from those people who are out there protesting with guns, right, and that is threatening — a threatening look for people. You’re protesting with guns. Don’t — don’t criticize people who are taking a knee at a ball game, entertainment, saying, I don’t want people protesting at a ball game when people are who are peacefully protesting — don’t give me that when you’re out there protesting with guns and saying, I want to get back to work, I want my liberty.”

“Well, then you should be out there standing up for people who are — and I want to hear the same argument go out there and help people who are protesting against their government as well for the treatment of their government as well,” snapped Lemon. “I don’t want to hear that. I don’t want to hear that. Don’t be a hypocrite. Stand up for those people as well.”

Watch below: