CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta rips Trump for failure to provide basics to move America back on track
On CNN Monday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into the Trump administration for utterly failing to produce a real plan on coronavirus testing.
“Dr. Gupta, a White House source says that the goal is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2 percent of its residents, so the question is, is that enough?” said host Don Lemon.
“I don’t think that’s enough,” said Gupta. “I mean, really by any way that you look at that, I think if you look at the Harvard study they said, you know, you’re talking maybe 500,000 people a day, right? So that’s a percent of people a week, really, in the country. But i think even that number is probably low.”
“One way to think about this, Don — and I think maybe this is a good way — we keep focusing on the absolute number of tests, which isn’t maybe necessarily that helpful. Doesn’t have context. Or we compare it to other countries which also doesn’t really have context,” said Gupta. “What you want to figure out in the United States, are we testing enough? And the way to get there really from a testing standpoint, to look at the numbers, is to say when you start to get 10 percent of the tests coming back as positive, that means you’re probably doing adequate surveillance, okay?”
“If you do the numbers backwards, the people really want to have numbers on that,” added Gupta. “That’s probably 1 million or so tests per day, Don, not 6 million per month, which would be roughly 2 percent of the country. So it’s nowhere near enough.”
Watch below:
Trump called out for his frequent lie that Pelosi was ‘dancing’ in Chinatown
At President Donald Trump's latest coronavirus task force briefing, he took a moment to repeat one of his favorite talking points, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was "dancing in the streets" in Chinatown at the same time he was restricting travel from China.
On CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale demolished this claim as false.
"This was shorter than some of the briefings, but as always, there were false and misleading claims," said Dale. "The president made at least six different false claims about what Nancy Pelosi did in Chinatown. He said today she was dancing in the streets. She did go to Chinatown, she did urge people to visit Chinatown, but was just walking around, no dancing, not holding a street fair or party, like the president has previously said."
White House adviser flops when CNN’s Berman asks why Trump promoted claim that COVID-19 deaths are inflated
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro had no answer on Monday after being asked why President Donald Trump promoted a tweet that claimed medical professionals are deliberately inflating the COVID-19 death toll to harm the president's reelection campaign.
During an appearance on CNN, host John Berman grilled Navarro about Trump's promotion of a new conspiracy theory revolving around doctors who are out to get the president.
"What evidence do you have, if any, that people are inflating the mortality rate to make the president look bad?" Berman asked.
Navarro seemed surprised by the question and rapidly tried to change the subject.