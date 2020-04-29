CNN’s John King reveals how Fauci and Birx sound less optimistic when Trump’s not around
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx often try to sound optimistic about America’s progress in battling the COVID-19 pandemic during President Donald Trump’s daily briefings.
CNN’s John King, however, has noticed that Fauci and Birx sound much more cautious when the president isn’t around.
During a segment that aired Wednesday, King played video clips of the two doctors doing solo interviews, and he was struck by how different they sounded compared to when the president is standing over their shoulders.
“If we are unsuccessful or prematurely try to open up, it could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat,” Fauci said. “It’s not going to disappear from the planet.”
“Social distancing will be with us through the summer, to really ensure that we protect one another,” Birx said in a separate clip.
“They’re starting to sound much more cautious, not as optimistic as the president,” King observed.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears Florida governor to pieces for trying to brag about his pandemic response
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for his boasts about the coronavirus response in his state.
"New models are projecting thousands more lives may be claimed by states if they reopen before they're ready," said Cuomo. "Florida has a stay-at-home order that expires Friday. The governor there, Governor DeSantis, talked reopening plans with Trump today, and hit back at critics saying he waited too long initially to shut things down."
"You look at some of the most draconian orders issued in these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per one hundred thousand and fatalities per one hundred thousand," said DeSantis. "D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, you name it, Florida has done better."
CNN doctor slams ‘tone-deaf’ Pence for muddling his own administration’s guidelines on masks
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former presidential health adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner blasted Vice President Mike Pence for declining to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.
"As a doctor here, and also given the role that you had advising a White House, what's your reaction to the vice president of the United States being the only one to ignore the formal policy of the Mayo Clinic that had been conveyed to his office in not wearing a mask?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"Well, so wrong. So tone deaf," said Reiner. "First of all, on one level, this is just another in a series of mixed messages that we have gotten from the White House about this crisis. We tell the public that we want you to wear a mask when you go out in public, and now the vice president shows up at a hospital and refuses to wear a mask. We saw today that JetBlue is going to require all passengers to wear masks, but yet the vice president of the United States goes to a hospital and doesn't wear a mask."