CNN’s John King reveals how Fauci and Birx sound less optimistic when Trump’s not around

Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx often try to sound optimistic about America’s progress in battling the COVID-19 pandemic during President Donald Trump’s daily briefings.

CNN’s John King, however, has noticed that Fauci and Birx sound much more cautious when the president isn’t around.

During a segment that aired Wednesday, King played video clips of the two doctors doing solo interviews, and he was struck by how different they sounded compared to when the president is standing over their shoulders.

“If we are unsuccessful or prematurely try to open up, it could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat,” Fauci said. “It’s not going to disappear from the planet.”

“Social distancing will be with us through the summer, to really ensure that we protect one another,” Birx said in a separate clip.

“They’re starting to sound much more cautious, not as optimistic as the president,” King observed.