CNN’s Sanjay Gupta breaks down how DeSantis’ failure to lock down Florida put millions in jeopardy
On Wednesday, finally bowing to public pressure and pleas from experts, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced a shelter-in-place order for his state.
But the delay likely made the pandemic worse and needlessly put people in Florida and around the country at risk, said Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN.
“The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, today, Sanjay, announced a stay-at-home order for the state,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “This is after much criticism and weeks and weeks of cruise ships landing and spring breakers packing the beaches. Shouldn’t the governor of Florida have done this weeks ago? Just empirically, didn’t his delaying this mean more cases and possibly more deaths?”
“I mean, there’s no question that’s the case,” said Gupta. “You look at what’s happened around the world, you look at other places within the country. I think Florida now has the fourth — is fourth in terms of overall number of infections. You know, I hope that — and I know, I’m sure this will make an impact now that there’s a stay-at-home order. If nothing else it gives a level of seriousness to people who would say, there’s no stay-at-home order, let’s continue our vacation.”
“Jake, you and I have talked about this for some time now,” continued Gupta. “If you look at places like Germany versus Italy, places that isolated people sooner, did testing sooner — people always think of a drug or vaccine, and hopefully those things will come soon, but we didn’t minimize the impact of these what are called nonpharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing. We’ll wait and see, I hope this makes a difference, I know it will, but I think most people wish it had been done earlier.”
Pelosi: Blaming failures on impeachment is ‘admission’ Trump and McConnell ‘cannot handle the job’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may have admitted that they "cannot handle the job" by blaming impeachment for the federal government's slow reaction to COVID-19.
"I think that's an admission that perhaps the president and the majority leader cannot handle the job," Pelosi told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "We have a life-and-death situation in our country, and they should not try to hide behind an excuse for why they did not take action."
Wolf Blitzer spars with Pence: ‘It would have been good if the president wasn’t belittling the pandemic’
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday was forced to defend the words of his boss, President Donald Trump, who was accused of "belittling" the novel coronavirus.
In an interview on CNN, host Wolf Blitzer noted that Trump has changed his tune about COVID-19 in recent weeks.
"He says the next weeks are going to be very, very painful," Blitzer acknowledged. "But let's not forget, on January 2nd, he said we have it totally under control. On Feb. 5th, he said it was very well under control. On Feb. 7th, he said, the virus, in his words, was going to disappear."
"But now we're being told, under the best scenario, a hundred thousand Americans over the next few weeks and months could die," the CNN host continued. "What happened? Why was the U.S. so late in understanding the enormity of this coronavirus?"
‘Detroit is burning right now’: Michigan doctor paints frightening picture of COVID-19 in her city on CNN
A Michigan doctor on Wednesday painted a frightening picture of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on her home city of Detroit.
In an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, Dr. Teena Chopra said that Detroit's medical system was getting overwhelmed at the moment.
"The resources are poor," she said of her situation at the Detroit Medical Center. "36 percent of the population are below the poverty line. Lack of education, lack of access to clean water supply -- I think all of these factors are social determinants and play a big role. that's why we're becoming the next epicenter with the trends we are seeing."