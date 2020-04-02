CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams Georgia governor’s bizarre excuse for not putting the state on shutdown sooner

On CNN Thursday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for claiming the he didn’t know until today that coronavirus can be spread by people with no symptoms.

“I mean, if he didn’t know that until the last 24 hours, he might be the only person, certainly the only alleged leader to not know that,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “I find that incredible.”

“It’s inexcusable, Anderson,” said Gupta. “This is really — I can’t believe — I live in Georgia, as you know, and I can tell you I have grade school students that are — my kids who know this. The CDC has been talking about this since the beginning of February. You know where the CDC is? In, Georgia, the same state where the governor said he didn’t know this till the last 24 hours? I mean, Anderson, this is one of the most serious issues I think maybe any of us will sort of deal with, perhaps in our lifetime. And the governor of a state says he didn’t know something that the country has known and has been acting on, thinking about for two months, he says he didn’t know this until the last 24 hours.”

“That’s what caused him to do something, thankfully if he listened to any scientist, any scientist will say this is what everybody should be doing,” said Cooper. “We know this is what works. It may be the only thing we know works, and yet some of these governors are just not doing it.”

“Right,” agreed Gupta. “There’s lots of, I’m sure, different governors are saying different things. But for this governor, Governor Kemp to say, I didn’t know this until the last 24 hours, you know, I don’t know what to call that. It’s certainly ignorance. He has some of the best public health scientists in the world that are right down the street. So I mean, I hope, you know, we act — I hope it makes a difference, but I worry that it’s too late. People are going to suffer, Anderson.”

