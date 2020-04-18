Quantcast
Connect with us

Colorado meatpacking plant waited 8 days before shutting down after first of four employees died from COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that a meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado that has become a concentrated hot spot for coronavirus had a “work while sick” culture — and didn’t even bother to shut down until eight days after the first COVID-19 death of an employee.

“The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment sent a letter to the JBS USA facility in Greeley on April 4, and referenced warnings the agency made to company officials on April 2—five days before the first reported death of one of the facility’s employees on April 7,” reported researcher William Bredderman. “JBS idled the beef processing operation on April 15, but not before dozens more of its 4,500 workers became infected and at least four died.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The missive from County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wallace, obtained by The Daily Beast, noted that he had brought up in the April 2 exchange that some of the plant’s laborers had reported feeling pressured to keep attendance up even when they felt ill,” continued the report. “‘These concerns expressed to clinicians included a perception by employees of a ‘work while sick’ culture that included managers and supervisors coming to work while sick,’ Wallace wrote in the letter, first reported on by local Fox affiliate KDVR.”

A spokesperson for JBS denied the report, saying, “No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons. If someone is sick or lives with someone who is sick, we send them home. The health and safety of our team members is our number one priority.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Tough guy’ Trump has met his match in Andrew Cuomo: conservative columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Matt Lewis -- who left the Republican party because of Donald Trump -- claimed that the president has finally met his rhetorical match in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) who has been nonplussed by the president's insults and seen his own national profile rise as a result.

Contrasting Cuomo's press conferences with the president's attacks against the governor on Twitter, Lewis said the president is coming out on the losing end.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus tests were delayed because of contamination and errors at CDC lab: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that a major reason coronavirus test kits weren't more readily available sooner was a contamination problem at a Centers for Disease Control lab.

"The CDC facilities that assembled the kits violated sound manufacturing practices, resulting in contamination of one of the three test components used in the highly sensitive detection process, the scientists said," reported David Willman. "The cross contamination most likely occurred because chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits within a lab space that was also handling synthetic coronavirus material. The scientists also said the proximity deviated from accepted procedures and jeopardized testing for the virus."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican leaders furious with Trump for blowing up their key campaign talking point before the 2020 election: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin, a key talking point that the Republican Party -- as well as embattled GOP candidates seeking to hold into their seats -- hoped to use this election season is being taken away from them because of Donald Trump's flip-flopping.

At issue were plans by the Republican Party to make China a central issue as the 2020 election heated up, blaming one of the United States' largest trading partner for the coronavirus pandemic -- while also linking the country to former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image