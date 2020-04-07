Quantcast
Connect with us

Colorado Republicans pass anti-vaccine resolutions — as coronavirus continues to spread

Published

1 min ago

on

In what was an apparent attempt to resist any upcoming coronavirus vaccine, Republicans in more than one Colorado county voted overwhelmingly to block any potential state vaccination programs, the Colorado Times Recorder reports.

The Times Recorder reports that a resolution in Adams County that condemned “any form of mass vaccinations” passed 58 to 19 in favor of Republicans. According to the chair of the Adams County Republican Party, the resolution was intended to protect the rights of parents to choose what’s best for their children,” and it would apply to “any type of shot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has to be the parents’ decision,” JoAnn Windholz said.

The language in the resolution claims to “support the right for all citizens to accept or decline any or all vaccinations” and it “condemns any use of tracking systems to track citizens based on vaccination status” and well as “discrimination against citizens based on their vaccination status; and supports the rights of citizens to live free of tracking and discrimination (medical tyranny).”

Additionally, Republicans in El Paso County passed two resolutions that ban vaccine requirements without exemptions.

Read more about additional anti-vaccine resolutions by Republicans in Colorado over at the Colorado Times Recorder.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is nepotism’: Trump faces backlash for letting Ivanka ‘run’ coronavirus meeting

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Viewers lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter after he allowed his daughter Ivanka to host a coronavirus relief meeting.

At a White House meeting on relief for small businesses, Trump praised his daughter by falsely claiming that she had "created 15 million jobs."

Trump just told the completely egregious lie that Ivanka Trump "created over 15 million jobs." That would be more than twice the total number of jobs created in the country before coronavirus wrecked the economy. pic.twitter.com/zniSteAbv6

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Navy officials fear sailors are losing confidence in their pandemic leadership: CNN correspondent

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, in the wake of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's resignation amid the scandal over relieved Capt. Brett Crozier, CNN correspondent Barbara Starr reported that the Navy is worried the coronavirus pandemic, and the controversy over their response, has shaken troops' confidence in their leadership.

"The Navy very much wanting to move on from this," said Starr. "They want to get those sailors healthy, they want to eventually get the ship back out to sea. But most important, you'll remember that video of hundreds of sailors cheering their captain as he left the deck for the last time. They want that crew to feel like the Navy — and they want all of the Navy sailors to feel like somebody is looking after them in this crisis and that is — the fact that that was called into question may be the biggest crisis for the Navy at this point."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is forcing the GOP to admit its theory of governance is a myth: op-ed

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Tuesday, Eric Levitz writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the Republican Party is silently admitting one thing: that its theory of governance is a "lie."

According to Levitz, the three principles of GOP governance is the assumption that undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society; the gutting of federal agencies will make government run more efficiently, and the super rich are solely to be credited for their exorbitant incomes.

Levitz writes that Trump was making a "halfway convincing show of governing" that those claims are rooted in some sort of reality -- but that's was before the coronavirus hit.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image