Colorado Republicans pass anti-vaccine resolutions — as coronavirus continues to spread

In what was an apparent attempt to resist any upcoming coronavirus vaccine, Republicans in more than one Colorado county voted overwhelmingly to block any potential state vaccination programs, the Colorado Times Recorder reports.

The Times Recorder reports that a resolution in Adams County that condemned “any form of mass vaccinations” passed 58 to 19 in favor of Republicans. According to the chair of the Adams County Republican Party, the resolution was intended to protect the rights of parents to choose what’s best for their children,” and it would apply to “any type of shot.”

“It has to be the parents’ decision,” JoAnn Windholz said.

The language in the resolution claims to “support the right for all citizens to accept or decline any or all vaccinations” and it “condemns any use of tracking systems to track citizens based on vaccination status” and well as “discrimination against citizens based on their vaccination status; and supports the rights of citizens to live free of tracking and discrimination (medical tyranny).”

Additionally, Republicans in El Paso County passed two resolutions that ban vaccine requirements without exemptions.

