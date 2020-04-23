Quantcast
Connect with us

Comedian Michelle Wolf calls out the media for feeding Trump’s childish need for constant attention

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is constantly railing against the mainstream media over what he calls “fake news,” which truth be told, is accurate reporting that he doesn’t like. But Trump also deeply resents being ignored by the press. And comedian Michelle Wolf, in a blistering but humorous op-ed published in the Daily Beast this week, warns journalists that Trump has a way of manipulating them into given him attention and that they’re taking the bait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolf points out that originally, she was hired to write an op-ed with that theme for the Washington Post and “wrote something knowing full well that they would probably refuse to publish it.” And as she predicted, the op-ed wasn’t published. But the Beast published Wolf’s op-ed.

At a White House Correspondents Dinner, Wolf notes, she “called the news out on their gross, symbiotic relationship with Trump. Trump is great for their business, which is ironic since he’s catastrophic for his own. But the problem with criticizing the news is that they don’t like it — and they’re the ones who write the headlines.”

According to Wolf, the outlets that Trump rails against are also the ones that feed his childish need for constant attention.

“So who’s been blowing Trump?,” Wolf asserts. “Providing him sweet, sweet oral satisfaction? It’s The New York Times, it’s MSNBC, it’s CNN, it’s The Hill, it’s CBS, it’s definitely Fox News. It’s all of these media organizations and blogs and websites and books. It’s all the contributors who go on those shows and make money for every temper tantrum they throw. They’re all satisfying Trump, and then wiping their mouths with the money they made.”

The comedian goes on say that consumers of those publications are also part of the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s also YOU,” Wolf asserts. “It’s you who’s reading this right now and watching all those shows because you can’t wait to hear how bad Trump is every single day, like an ex who you can’t get over. You’re not #resist, you’re #obsessed.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked data from Gilead’s clinical trial indicates antiviral drug remdesivir failed to help coronavirus patients

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

A long-awaited clinical trial has shown that the antiviral medicine remdesivir from Gilead Sciences failed to help coronavirus patients with their condition or prevent them from dying. A summary of the study was apparently mistakenly posted to the WHO's website but later removed, Stat News reports.

“A draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is undergoing peer review and we are waiting for a final version before WHO comments,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

According to Gilead spokesperson Amy Flood, the company believes “the post included inappropriate characterization of the study" since it cannot “enable statistically meaningful conclusions” since it was stopped too early. She added that “trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump facing 2020 nightmare as coronavirus wrecks the economy worst in the states he needs most for re-election

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

States that helped elect President Donald Trump win the 2016 election are hemorrhaging jobs at some of the highest rates in the country -- putting his re-election in grave doubt.

More than one in four Michigan workers have applied for unemployment benefits since stay-at-home orders went into effect to fight the coronavirus, and nearly the same rate have lost their jobs in Pennsylvania, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s shocking betrayal of America goes even deeper than you think

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

I admit it. I write on theme of betrayal so often I risk diluting the impact of the word with sheer repetition. I can’t help it, though. I see the national Republicans saying they govern in the interest of all Americans, then behaving as if only some citizens count as legitimate Americans. Trust is key to a democracy. We must trust our leaders to act for the sake of the common good, especially in times of crisis. When a partner suddenly demands freedom from responsibility, what word describes that other than betrayal?

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image