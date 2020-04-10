Comic relief from COVID-19: Leaders really meme it when they say stay home
CHICAGO — As their city confronts a wave of COVID-19 patients, Chicagoans are managing to get some belly laughs. The source? Memes of their leader staring down would-be social-distancing violators.In one doctored image, a somber Mayor Lori Lightfoot peers down from the roof of the famous Superdawg hotdog stand alongside a pair of wiener statues.the best #whereslightfootpic.twitter.com/E2P8UIPYic— kelly jensen 🐱🐰 (@veronikellymars) April 1, 2020Others shared under the hashtag #whereslightfoot show her sitting in a booth at an empty jazz club, gazing at a throng of touristsfrom the reflective sc…
COVID-19
A Colorado ski community planned to test everyone for COVID-19 — here’s what happened
In late March, residents of the Colorado town of Telluride and surrounding San Miguel County stood in line, along marked spots spaced 6 feet apart, to have their blood drawn by medical technicians wearing Tyvek suits, face shields and gloves for a new COVID-19 test.While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tests for the virus that causes the respiratory illness have been in short supply since the outbreak began, this was a new type of test. It wasn’t to see who was sick right now. It was an antibody test that would assess who had been exposed and how widespread the virus was in th... (more…)
2020 Election
Houston-area lawmakers urge DA to investigate possible ‘non-existent’ March primary candidate
“We are concerned that more than 2500 Harris County voters may have been duped," the Democratic lawmakers wrote.
Nearly the entire Harris County Democratic legislative delegation has asked the county attorney and district attorney to open a criminal investigation into the candidacy of a Texas House candidate whose existence was called into question after this year’s March election.
The candidate, one of four in the primary race for state Rep. Harold Dutton’s seat, received enough votes to help force Dutton, a longtime Houston Democrat, into a runoff this year.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s like walking into Chernobyl’: NYC emergency room doctor fears being fired for speaking out
At one New York City hospital, a doctor’s used mask tore as she performed CPR on her infected patient.
In Seattle, a nurse compares walking into her intensive care unit to bathing in COVID-19.
And in St. Louis, a nurse slips her used N95 mask into a paper bag at the end of her shift and prays it’s disinfected properly.
These are scenes playing out in hospitals across the country, based on interviews with over a dozen residents, doctors and nurses who go into work every day feeling unprotected from the disease they’re supposed to treat.