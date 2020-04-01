Quantcast
‘Complete chaos’: Patients rapidly dying at veterans’ hospital that covered up coronavirus outbreak

43 mins ago

Employees at a veteran’s hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts say that their bosses tried to cover up an outbreak of COVID-19 that has now killed 13 military vets.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that workers at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home say that the hospital did not quarantine patients that were experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and allowed them to continue spending time in common areas.

The hospital then allegedly compounded this mistake by not quarantining the sick veteran’s friends, and then combined two separate units at the hospital into one large unit after many employees started calling out sick — thus exposing even more vets to the disease.

“It’s just complete chaos,” one certified nursing assistant tells the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said that he knew there was trouble after his office’s phone messages to the hospital went unreturned for days. When he finally did get through to hospital superintendent Bennett Walsh this past Sunday, he learned that eight soldiers had died in the span of mere days.

Morse was even more shocked to see that Walsh downplayed the severity of the health crisis at his hospital.

“There was a clear lack of urgency on that phone call,” he said. “We were repeatedly told these were people who had underlying health conditions.”

Read the full report at this link.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Mad king Trump angers the gods

7 mins ago

April 1, 2020

In the 4,000-year-old “Epic of Gilgamesh,” the arrogant eponymous king killed Humbaba, the giant guardian of the forest so that he could cut down the cedar stands in what is now northern Iraq to build his great city of Uruk. Gilgamesh’s people then diverted the Euphrates River to irrigate fields of barley.

To avenge Humbaba’s murder and the destruction of the forest, the gods cursed Gilgamesh and his people. One Sumerian writer mourned that “the earth turned white. It was one of our first stories about environmental destruction—in this case, a salt buildup from irrigation that turned the fields to desert.

‘He’s lying again!’ Trump busted for bizarre threat against Iran after leaving intel briefing

25 mins ago

April 1, 2020

President Donald Trump issued a bizarre threat against Iran -- triggering confusion and alarm.

Congress curtailed the president's war powers in February after he escalated tensions the month before with Iran, which like the United States is now grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump reignited tensions with a tweet Wednesday warning that "Iran or its proxies" were planning a "sneak attack" on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, which Teheran had done in January in response to the drone strike killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

