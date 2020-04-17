Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Completely insane’: Laura Ingraham blasted for comparing lockdowns to war in Middle East

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Friday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made an eye-catching comparison, arguing that those who supported U.S. adventurism in the Middle East should similarly want to “liberate” states under coronavirus lockdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media slammed Ingraham for the comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

"Why aren't any elected officials speaking out against this?"

Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.

Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida's 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama’s team is increasing fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.

Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/250975772083380226

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/395872174722273280

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/522394479429689344

But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.

With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Completely insane’: Laura Ingraham blasted for comparing lockdowns to war in Middle East

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

On Friday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made an eye-catching comparison, arguing that those who supported U.S. adventurism in the Middle East should similarly want to "liberate" states under coronavirus lockdowns.

How many of those who urged our govt to help liberate the Iraqis, Syrians, Kurds, Afghanis, etc., are as committed now to liberating Virginia, Minnesota, California, etc?

— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 17, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image