‘Completely insane’: Laura Ingraham blasted for comparing lockdowns to war in Middle East

On Friday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made an eye-catching comparison, arguing that those who supported U.S. adventurism in the Middle East should similarly want to “liberate” states under coronavirus lockdowns.

How many of those who urged our govt to help liberate the Iraqis, Syrians, Kurds, Afghanis, etc., are as committed now to liberating Virginia, Minnesota, California, etc? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 17, 2020

Commenters on social media slammed Ingraham for the comparison.

What the fuck is wrong with you? seriously. — John Weaver (@jwgop) April 17, 2020

This is quite possibly the dumbest tweet I've seen this week and that's saying it a lot. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) April 17, 2020

“Applebee’s is only take-out!?!? UGH! THIS PLACE IS WORSE THAN SYRIA!” — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) April 17, 2020

By the way, 81% of all Americans agree with these stay-at-home orders– so maybe Ingraham and her cohorts at Fox should pull their heads just a *little bit* out of Trump's ass and recognize that even their own viewers aren't on board with killing themselves to coddle Trump's ego. pic.twitter.com/uDkKteBvYG — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 17, 2020

Liberate OH from the tyranny of it's REPUBLICAN Gov!

Liberate MD from the tyranny of it's REPUBLICAN Gov!

Liberate ID from the tyranny of it's REPUBLICAN Gov!

Liberate TX from the tyranny of it's REPUBLICAN Gov!

Liberate GA from the tyranny of it's REPUBLICAN Gov!

Right? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) April 17, 2020

Liberate them from what oppression? Who has invaded the USA? — Dr Martin Remains Optimistic #FBPE (@MartinRemains) April 17, 2020

Also: Trump literally praised Saddam's use of chemical weapons on civilians. — Sailor Haumea 🌐🧦🥁 (@SailorHaumea) April 17, 2020

This is the stupidest tweet I’ve read yet.

But what the hell, turn them loose and let Darwin’s Law sort them out 🤪🤪 — ltmcdies 🇨🇦🥂 (@ltmcdies) April 17, 2020

