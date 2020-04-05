Quantcast
Confusion surrounds Georgia’s coronavirus lockdown

Published

1 min ago

on

ATLANTA — You can still play golf.You can still go to the beach. Or shop for groceries, get takeout from a restaurant, pick up medicine, see a doctor, exercise outdoors, and go to church.You can even, in many instances, go to work.So many loopholes reside in Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-at-home order that many Georgians spent Friday in a state of confusion and disarray, trying to determine what is — and isn’t — allowed as the state combats the coronavirus pandemic. Some questioned whether the exceptions undermine the lockdown’s effectiveness.“A set of uniform statewide policies earlier …

WATCH: Franklin Graham tells Jeanine Pirro coronavirus pandemic is because of people sinning

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Franklin Graham blamed sinners for the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Host Jeanine Pirro noted the growing death toll and wondered how God could let that happen.

"Well, I don't think it's God's plan for this to happen," Graham said.

"It's because of the sin that's in the world, judge," he argued.

"Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God's forgiveness and that's what Easter's all about," he continued.

"This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world that has turned its back on God," he added.

Drought causing water shortage amid coronavirus crisis in Chile

Published

8 hours ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

With historically low river flows and reservoirs running dry due to drought, people in central Chile have found themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Years of resource exploitation and lax legislation have allowed most reservoirs in that part of the country to run dry.

"There are now 400,000 families, nearly 1.5 million people approximately, whose supply of 50 liters of water a day depends on tankers," Rodrigo Mundaca, spokesman for the Movement for the Defense of Water, the Earth and the Protection of the Environment, told AFP.

One of the main pieces of advice to protect people against coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly.

