Confusion surrounds Georgia’s coronavirus lockdown
ATLANTA — You can still play golf.You can still go to the beach. Or shop for groceries, get takeout from a restaurant, pick up medicine, see a doctor, exercise outdoors, and go to church.You can even, in many instances, go to work.So many loopholes reside in Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-at-home order that many Georgians spent Friday in a state of confusion and disarray, trying to determine what is — and isn’t — allowed as the state combats the coronavirus pandemic. Some questioned whether the exceptions undermine the lockdown’s effectiveness.“A set of uniform statewide policies earlier …
