Conservative Republican investor explains why Trump is going down in November

Published

1 min ago

on

Self-described conservative Republican Mel Kimsey thinks President Donald Trump is going down in November.

Writing on the question and answer site Quora, Kimsey said that he fully expects former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president.

“I am a conservative Republican, and I see Biden as the only path to get our party back,” he wrote on the site. “I and thousands of other Republicans and Independents will be pulling for Biden in every way. If there are an equivalent amount of Republicans against Joe Biden, and an equivalent amount Democrats for him, the thousands of us who know Trump for the buffoon and poser he is will tilt the balance in Biden’s favor.”

He went on to explain that Trump is no more a Republican than Russian President Vladimir Putin is. Despite being a Republican, he said that four or even eight years fo Democratic rule is worth it to get the GOP back to normal.

“Biden is a decent human being, and will never damage this country as much as Trump has done in the past 3+ years,” he continued. “This administration has been an entertaining reality show up to this point—now it’s no laughing matter with the pandemic and his incompetence killing people. You have seen trump’s news conferences—it should be obvious those are the death rattle of that administration. Biden’s tenure can’t come soon enough.”


In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.

The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.

From WH pool report - Gov. DeSantis did not respond to a question about why he waited until April to shut down his state.

DeSantis was asked why he's still allowing flights from Latin America. He said they were looking at the issue.

Trump lies about dire intel he received on virus — and says most people thought it would blow over

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lied about the dire intelligence assessments that he had received earlier this year about the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested that most experts actually believed the virus would disappear.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reports that Trump was asked about a Washington Post report this week that detailed the stark warnings about the threat of the virus that appeared in the President's Daily Brief, but which were seemingly ignored for weeks as the president sought to downplay the threat of the pandemic.

Pastor thinks ‘mixed signals’ from the White House are to blame for more than 30 deaths of church leaders

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Over 30 members of the Church of God in Christ have died of COVID-19 as the denomination has been hit hard by the virus.

According to ChurchLeaders.com, even two of the 12 members of the church board passed away from the virus.

“We had just had a meeting in January with all of us together for our general board coming together and planning,” said Bishop Brandon B. Porter in a local news interview. “That was in January, and in March these gentlemen are gone.”

