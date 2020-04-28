Conservative Republican investor explains why Trump is going down in November

Self-described conservative Republican Mel Kimsey thinks President Donald Trump is going down in November.
Writing on the question and answer site Quora, Kimsey said that he fully expects former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president.
“I am a conservative Republican, and I see Biden as the only path to get our party back,” he wrote on the site. “I and thousands of other Republicans and Independents will be pulling for Biden in every way. If there are an equivalent amount of Republicans against Joe Biden, and an equivalent amount Democrats for him, the thousands of us who know Trump for the buffoon and poser he is will tilt the balance in Biden’s favor.”
He went on to explain that Trump is no more a Republican than Russian President Vladimir Putin is. Despite being a Republican, he said that four or even eight years fo Democratic rule is worth it to get the GOP back to normal.
“Biden is a decent human being, and will never damage this country as much as Trump has done in the past 3+ years,” he continued. “This administration has been an entertaining reality show up to this point—now it’s no laughing matter with the pandemic and his incompetence killing people. You have seen trump’s news conferences—it should be obvious those are the death rattle of that administration. Biden’s tenure can’t come soon enough.”
