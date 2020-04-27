Consumer beware: Coronavirus antibody tests are still a work in progress
After hearing for months about serious access issues involving tests that diagnose COVID-19 based on swabs from the nose or throat, Americans are being inundated with reports about promising new tests that look for signs of infection in the blood.There are high hopes for these antibody tests, which detect proteins that form in blood as part of the body’s immune response to an invading virus. Communities across the U.S. have been rolling out the results of serological surveys that examine blood samples from people who haven’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 to see if they were, in fact, previously…
Eric Trump promotes ‘quarantine wine’ — on the same day that his dad spares visas for vineyard workers
On the same day that President Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt on some green cards, his second son promoted Trump-branded "quarantine wine" on social media.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
Though he initially vowed to "temporarily suspend" all immigration to the country, the president ultimately signed a more limited order. The ban did not suspend the visas for agricultural workers from which Trump Vineyards benefits.
Trump called out for his frequent lie that Pelosi was ‘dancing’ in Chinatown
At President Donald Trump's latest coronavirus task force briefing, he took a moment to repeat one of his favorite talking points, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was "dancing in the streets" in Chinatown at the same time he was restricting travel from China.
On CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale demolished this claim as false.
"This was shorter than some of the briefings, but as always, there were false and misleading claims," said Dale. "The president made at least six different false claims about what Nancy Pelosi did in Chinatown. He said today she was dancing in the streets. She did go to Chinatown, she did urge people to visit Chinatown, but was just walking around, no dancing, not holding a street fair or party, like the president has previously said."
GOP senator under FBI investigation has long record of trading stocks in health companies he oversees: report
In his 15 years in the Senate, Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has been one of the health care industry’s staunchest friends.
Serving on the health care and finance committees, Burr advocated to end the tax on medical device makers, one of the industry’s most-detested aspects of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. He pushed the Food and Drug Administration to speed up its approval process. As one of the most prominent Republican health care policy thinkers, he has sponsored or co-sponsored dozens of health-related bills, including a proposal to replace “Obamacare.” He oversaw the implementation of major legislation to pump taxpayer money into private sector initiatives to address public health threats. “The industry feels very positive about Sen. Burr,” the president of North Carolina’s bioscience trade group said during Burr’s last reelection campaign. “He’s done a stellar job.”