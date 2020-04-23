Coronavirus death toll of elderly Americans could swing election in favor of Joe Biden: study

According to a new study, mass death from the coronavirus could impact President Trump’s reelection chances, POLITICO reports.

The study, published in the journal Administrative Theory & Praxis finds that coronavirus “is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that’s simply just a calculation of age.”

“The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that’s the key to a GOP victory,” adds study author Andrew Johnson.

The researchers predict that even with continued lockdowns and social distancing, about 11,000 more Republicans than Democrats who are 65 and older could die before the election in both Michigan and North Carolina.

