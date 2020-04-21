Coronavirus deaths greater where Fox News viewers watched ‘Hannity’ more than Tucker Carlson, study says
CHICAGO — A new study published by the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute for Economics makes a claim that will strike many as incendiary: “Greater viewership of ‘Hannity’ relative to ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ is strongly associated with a greater number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the early stages of the pandemic,” says the paper.The working paper is called “Misinformation During a Pandemic,” and it derives from the authors’ finding that Carlson and Sean Hannity, the two most popular hosts on the right-wing Fox News Network, initially treated coronavirus very differently.“Ca…
Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Half of the world's school and university students affected by class closures because of the coronavirus outbreak -- from pre-primary to university level -- do not have access to a computer for home-schooling, the UN's educational agency said Tuesday.
Highlighting "startling digital divides" between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to internet at home.
This means roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no internet at a time when "distance learning" is the only option available for most, with school closures in 191 countries of the world, UNESCO said.
Utah man arrested for vowing ‘civil war’ against local mayor if COVID-19 lockdown didn’t immediately end
A man in Utah has been arrested for vowing to start a "civil war" in Salt Lake City unless its mayor agrees to end lockdown policies that were designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a 58-year-old man was arrested last week after he called the office of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and said that he would work to "forcibly remove" her from office unless she ended the lockdown.
"There's a protest tomorrow and if things don't change, a civil war is coming, and the police can't stop me," he also said in his phone call.
Anti-lockdown protest organizer in Michigan is selling ‘juice’ supplements as a coronavirus cure
According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, the organizer of a Michigan lockdown protest has claimed that nutrition supplements that he takes can beat coronavirus. The Daily Mail also reports that Garrett Soldano is also a national marketing director for Juice+, a controversial supplement company that was once endorsed by O.J. Simpson.
Soldano, who is also a former Denver Broncos linebacker, said that he gives the supplements to his own family so that if they're infected with coronavirus, they'll "get over it" and turn their bodies "into an environment of greatness" that will allow them to "dominate any virus."