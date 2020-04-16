Coronavirus eviction rules don’t always help people in motels
For the past few months, Stefanie Craft, her five kids and two pets, a cat and a dog, have been camped out in the Economy Inn and Suites in North Charleston, S.C. It wasn’t her first choice: Black mold crawling up the walls of their rental house forced her hand.Still, it’s home, for now, so they’re riding out the pandemic in one room with a “sink-sized kitchen.”Now Craft, 44, who says she has always paid her $325 weekly motel rent on time, is facing eviction. She lost her job supervising a local car wash when the coronavirus shuttered her city. A local church paid her rent this week, she said,…
Trump’s White House stonewalled IG probe of alleged improper pressure in a lucrative defense contract
Two major tech companies headquartered in Washington State, Microsoft and Amazon, competed for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract — which the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) ultimately gave to Microsoft. This week, the Pentagon’s inspector general released a report concluding that the decision was “consistent with applicable law” and there was no impropriety on the part of the Defense Department. But the Pentagon inspector general, according to Law & Crime reporter Jerry Lambe, was “unable to determine” whether or not the Trump White House tried to improperly influence that decision.
White House defends Ivanka Trump for breaking coronavirus travel rules to retreat New Jersey estate
The White House on Thursday defended the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, after she broke CDC guidelines and traveled across state lines to attend a Passover event.
The New York Times first reported that Ivanka Trump "has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining."
"Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom," the Times said.
