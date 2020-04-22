Coronavirus fuels explosive growth in telehealth — and concern about fraud
On March 17, Medicare chief Seema Verma stepped to the podium at a White House coronavirus briefingand unveiled a “historic action” to promote virtual medical care, or telehealth.Verma temporarily lifted a variety of federal restrictions on the use of the service, which had been limited to rural areas. She praised telehealth, saying it could handle routine care for an older patient with diabetes without risking a visit to a medical office. She said a Medicare recipient with mild flu-like symptoms could receive advice from a doctor at home “instead of leaving the house and sitting in a waiting …
Trump’s HHS chief told him coronavirus was ‘under control’ in January — and boasted of creating ‘fast’ tests
A new report from the Wall Street Journal documents how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar delivered overly rosy assessments of the United States' preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
According to WSJ, Azar told Trump on January 29th that the virus was "under control" and then boasted that "the U.S. government had never mounted a better interagency response to a crisis" and that it also created a test kit for the virus in the "fastest" time ever.
WATCH: Chaos erupts in Walmart as woman uses pepper spray to enforce social distancing
A customer at a D.C. Walmart looking to enforce social distancing pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed a fellow shopper after an elevator got too crowded, and the incident was caught on video.
According to a report from WHSV, shoppers at the D.C. location were trying to board an elevator when a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask tried to close the doors. When another woman tried to force her way through, the unmasked woman pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the encroaching woman in the face.
Leading economist says Trump’s coronavirus response makes the US look like ‘a third world country’
Robert Reich, former secretary of labor for the Clinton Administration, and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman aren’t the only major economists who are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Joseph Stiglitz is voicing his displeasure as well, and as the Nobel prize-winning economist sees it, Trump’s response to the crisis has been a failure from both a health/safety standpoint and an economic standpoint.
Stiglitz made some grim predictions for the United States during an interview with The Guardian — including an economic depression and unemployment that could reach 30%. And the U.S., Stiglitz laments, doesn’t have the social safety net needed to address such economic conditions.