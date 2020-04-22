Coronavirus has killed 28,000 more than the official count — in just the last month: report

On Wednesday, The New York Times estimated that in the last month, 28,000 people died from coronavirus whose deaths haven’t been officially attributed to that cause.

“At least 28,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official Covid-19 death counts report, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows — providing a clearer, if still incomplete, picture of the toll of the crisis,” said the report. “In the last month, far more people died in these countries than in previous years, The New York Times found. The totals include deaths from Covid-19 as well as those from other causes, likely including people who could not be treated as hospitals became overwhelmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These numbers undermine the notion that many people who have died from the virus may soon have died anyway,” said the report. “In Paris, more than twice the usual number of people have died each day, far more than the peak of a bad flu season. In New York City, the number is now four times the normal amount.”

“Of course, mortality data in the middle of a pandemic is not perfect. The disparities between the official death counts and the total rise in deaths most likely reflect limited testing for the virus, rather than intentional undercounting. Officially, about 165,000 people have died worldwide of the coronavirus as of Tuesday,” said the report. “But the total death numbers offer a more complete portrait of the pandemic, experts say, especially because most countries report only those Covid-19 deaths that occur in hospitals.”

You can read more here.