Coronavirus has killed 28,000 more than the official count — in just the last month: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times estimated that in the last month, 28,000 people died from coronavirus whose deaths haven’t been officially attributed to that cause.

“At least 28,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official Covid-19 death counts report, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows — providing a clearer, if still incomplete, picture of the toll of the crisis,” said the report. “In the last month, far more people died in these countries than in previous years, The New York Times found. The totals include deaths from Covid-19 as well as those from other causes, likely including people who could not be treated as hospitals became overwhelmed.”

“These numbers undermine the notion that many people who have died from the virus may soon have died anyway,” said the report. “In Paris, more than twice the usual number of people have died each day, far more than the peak of a bad flu season. In New York City, the number is now four times the normal amount.”

“Of course, mortality data in the middle of a pandemic is not perfect. The disparities between the official death counts and the total rise in deaths most likely reflect limited testing for the virus, rather than intentional undercounting. Officially, about 165,000 people have died worldwide of the coronavirus as of Tuesday,” said the report. “But the total death numbers offer a more complete portrait of the pandemic, experts say, especially because most countries report only those Covid-19 deaths that occur in hospitals.”

You can read more here.


‘I’m accurately quoted’: CDC director sets the record straight after Trump’s tantrum about coverage

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefing got off to a bizarre start on Wednesday when the leader of the free world began by complaining about media coverage of his response.

In particular, Trump complained about CDC Director Robert Redfield being misquoted.

Redfield took to the lectern to attempt to clarify his remarks, and eventually admitted that he had been correctly quoted.

.@jonkarl reads @CDCDirector his quote from the Washington Post and gets him to confirm: "I'm accurately quoted in the Washington Post."

Trump declares coronavirus won’t be as bad this fall — and ‘might not come back at all’

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump struck a ruthlessly optimistic tone in his Wednesday coronavirus task force briefing, telling reporters that he thinks "it's not going to come back" later in the year. If it does return, it won't be as bad, he said — "and [it] might not come back at all"

In the "worst case," Trump said, there might be "embers of coronavirus" along with the seasonal flu.

When pressed by reporters why he is continuing to stockpile ventilators if there is no risk of a serious coronavirus resurgence later in the year, he said, "we have to have them for other reasons. Something else could come."

Columnist details how Republicans will try to sabotage government if Trump loses election

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

As the coronavirus pandemic rages and damages the U.S. economy on President Donald Trump's watch, former Vice President Joe Biden may be gaining an advantage in this year’s presidential election. But Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman warned in a new column this week that if Biden does win November, that doesn’t mean that he can count on strong bipartisan cooperation in 2021. Republicans will likely undermine a Biden presidency.

