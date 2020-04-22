Coronavirus is largely spread by people without symptoms — here’s what that could mean for reopening the economy
Just two months ago, the discovery that two people infected with the coronavirus had no symptoms was such big scientific news that it was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.Now, it is becoming clear that much, if not most, of the spread of the virus is by infected people who don’t get sick. New evidence comes from a Boston homeless shelter, an Italian town, a California county, and a Navy aircraft carrier.“With regard to COVID-19, we’re learning that stealth in the form of asymptomatic transmission is this adversary’s secret power,” Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, surgeon general of …
‘We love you all!’: Trump launches love fest for ‘our beloved seniors’ after polls show he’s cratering with them
President Donald Trump's transparent attempts to woo elements of American voters are always easy to spot.
Remember his, "Where's my African American?" when he was actively trying to gain Black voters in 2016?
Trump is now going after seniors.
Wednesday morning, for the first time ever, the President wished gossip columnist Cindy Adams a happy birthday, flattering her by saying, "Cindy is 90, but looks 39 to me. She is going strong!"
Watchdogs sound alarm as Trump puts for-profit insurer in charge of COVID-19 hospital funds: ‘Yet another way to profit off the pandemic’
Watchdog groups and healthcare advocates are raising serious concerns about conflicts of interest and corporate profiteering after the Trump White House tapped UnitedHealth Group—the largest private health insurer in the U.S.—to help distribute billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to hospitals struggling to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Trump administration earlier this month awarded UnitedHealth with a contract to "expedite" hospital relief money authorized under the CARES Act, a massive stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law last month.
Facebook ‘complicit’ in Vietnam censorship: Amnesty
Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Facebook of "caving" to Vietnam's strict censorship regime, after the US tech giant confirmed it was blocking content deemed illegal by the country's communist government.
Authorities regularly sentence domestic critics to harsh prison terms but have come under fire recently for targeting dissent on the world's most popular social network.
Facebook is a popular platform for activists in Vietnam, where all independent media is banned, but the company confirmed in a statement to AFP that it had been instructed by Hanoi to restrict access to content "deemed to be illegal".