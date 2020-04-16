Coronavirus nurses ask an Ebola veteran: Is it OK to be afraid?
Martha Phillips knows exactly how it feels to suddenly find oneself up close to — and unprotected from — a deadly virus.In 2014, Phillips, an emergency room nurse, was at the bedside of a suspected Ebola patient in Sierra Leone when the disposable plastic guard protecting her face came loose.“I turned my head quickly and my shield came off,” she recounted. “So I am in an Ebola treatment unit and my eyes are completely exposed.” She stayed calm and quickly left the room.Phillips, 35 at the time, had arrived in a rural corner of northwestern Sierra Leone just as Ebola cases were surging in West …
Breaking Banner
Woman blames meatpacking plant for husband’s coronavirus death: ‘I lost him because of that horrible place’
After working at Smithfield Foods for nearly two decades, 64-year-old Augustín Rodriguez of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, began feeling coronavirus symptoms but continued to show up to work anyway. He only called in sick when he began to feel a sharp pain in his side, and then was hospitalized on April 4, the Argus Leader reports.
On April 9, he tested positive for coronavirus. That Tuesday morning, he was dead.
Augustín is presumed to be the first death connected to a coronavirus-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls. There are 644 cases tied to the facility, making it one of the nation's biggest hot spots in regards to the virus. His wife, Angelita, says Smithfield is to blame for her husband's death.
Breaking Banner
COVID-19 contrarian cited by Sean Hannity freaks out at reporter for asking him followup questions
Alex Berenson, the former New York Times reporter and prominent coronavirus contrarian who has been invited to talk on top Fox News shows including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, freaked out at a reporter from Vice News this week because she tried to ask him followup questions about his views.
Writing on Twitter Wednesday night, Berenson scolded reporter Laura Wagner for purportedly breaking the "very specific conditions" she had agreed to in exchange for him granting her an interview.
COVID-19
MSNBC host suggests Biden form ‘shadow government’ to help Americans cope with Trump’s ‘daily clown show’
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asserted on Thursday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should form a "shadow government" to compete with President Donald Trump's "daily clown show."
In an interview on MSNBC, President Barack Obama's former deputy chief of staff Jim Messina said that Biden's leadership would be a refreshing change from Trump's "daily clown show press conferences" about the coronavirus pandemic.
"Should Joe Biden be counter programming?" MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle wondered. "Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, 'Here's the crisis we're in, here's what we need to do to address this?'"