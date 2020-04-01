Quantcast
Coronavirus outbreak associated with a 'moderate to severe' psychological impact in most individuals

Published

55 mins ago

on

More than half of participant surveyed in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in China reported a moderate to severe psychological impact, according to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.The recently published study also identified several factors that were associated with the outbreak's psychological impact on the general population.In December 2019, an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. After a sharp increase in the number of suspected COVI…

Doctor's firing in coronavirus crisis shows a failure of corporate medicine

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

The strain of the coronavirus pandemic should have the entire health care system focused intently on quality and safety. Yet the dismissal of Bellingham, Wash., doctor Ming Lin shows how misguided business practices can hold back medical providers in a time of crisis.Lin practiced at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was an emergency room doctor, for 17 years. As the coronavirus crisis mounted, he took to social media to publicize conditions at the hospital he found appalling — a lack of separation of suspected COVID-19 cases from other patients and a dearth of testing for the vi...

NRA's lawsuit against California exploits coronavirus crisis to push agenda of death

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

If you want to increase the chances that someone in your family will die during the coronavirus shutdown, buy a gun. Studies show that guns in the home make premature death more likely.That's one reason why the National Rifle Association's decision to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California officials in the middle of this pandemic is so disgusting. On Friday, the NRA sued Gov. Newsom, along with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, demanding that gun stores be deemed "essential" despite stay-in-place orders that have shuttered most businesses.No one expects anything good from the NRA...

