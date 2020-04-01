Coronavirus outbreak associated with a ‘moderate to severe’ psychological impact in most individuals
More than half of participant surveyed in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in China reported a moderate to severe psychological impact, according to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.The recently published study also identified several factors that were associated with the outbreak’s psychological impact on the general population.In December 2019, an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. After a sharp increase in the number of suspected COVI…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: