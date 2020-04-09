Coronavirus-positive sailor found unresponsive on USS Teddy Roosevelt: report

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who had previously tested positive for coronavirus was found unresponsive and admitted to intensive care, according to a report from CNN.

The Theodore Roosevelt recently made headlines thanks to a controversy that led to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly this Tuesday. The aircraft carrier’s captain, Brett Crozier, was dismissed after the leak of a memo in which he begged Navy officials to evacuate the ship to protect the health of its sailors.

As CNN points out, Modly then flew to Guam and slamming Crozier during a speech to sailors, calling him “stupid” for not expecting the memo to leak to the media and even suggesting the captain had leaked the memo himself.

According to a statement from the Navy on Thursday, the sailor was found unconscious on March 30 and has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the US Navy Hospital on Guam. CNN reports that 97% of the Theodore Roosevelt’s crew have been tested for coronavirus and 416 sailors have tested positive.