Coronavirus prompts Saudi-led coalition to declare two-week ceasefire in Yemen
Saudi officials say the coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen will begin a cease-fire starting Thursday.
The officials told journalists Wednesday night that the decision was in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They said the cease-fire will be for two weeks, during which the coalition will support U.N. efforts to bring the rival parties to the table for talks.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this month that warring parties in 11 countries had responded positively to his appeal for a global cease-fire to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement comes as heavy fighting in Yemen between pro-government forces and the Houthis killed more than 270 people in the past 10 days, government officials and tribal leaders said Wednesday.
(AP)
Breaking Banner
Trump tries to back up his claims about millions of people voting illegally — and fails miserably
On Wednesday, reporters asked President Donald Trump to back up his repeated claims that mail-in voting is fraudulent — even though he himself has used it to vote in Florida.
Trump's response was to bring up a lawsuit against voting rights that was settled by the right-wing group Judicial Watch — which didn't actually establish anyone was voting illegally.
He added, "I'm not going to stand for" mail-in voting, and said, "you should have a voter ID."
Breaking Banner
Trump denies knowledge of Jared Kushner’s COVID-19 database proposal — but thinks it’s ‘not a bad idea’
On Wednesday, one of the reporters at the daily White House press conference on coronavirus asked about his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's proposal to build a "database" to track COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Trump denied any knowledge of what Kushner was proposing — but added that he thinks it's "not a bad idea" and "it sounds very scientific ... but it also has to do with rights and other constitutional questions."
Asked whether it could raise similar issues to the PATRIOT Act or FISA court surveillance, Trump suggested that he is the one who was victimized by FISA abuse — a reference to long-running GOP gripes about the FBI investigation that exposed Russia's attempts to help Trump get elected.
COVID-19
‘Collapsology’: Is this the end of civilization as we know it?
"The world will never be the same again," has been the oft-repeated refrain since the coronavirus brought the global economy to a juddering halt.
For many it has shown how fragile our civilization is.
The crisis has come as a new movement called "collapsology" -- which warns of the possible collapse of our societies as we know them -- is gaining ground.
With climate change exposing how unsustainable the economic and social model based on fossil fuels is, they fear orthodox thinking may be speeding us to our doom.
The theory first emerged from France's Momentum Institute, and was popularized by a 2015 book, "How Everything Can Collapse".