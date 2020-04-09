Coronavirus reaches Yanomami people in Amazon
Brazil said Wednesday a first case of the new coronavirus had been detected among the Yanomami people, an Amazon indigenous group known for its remoteness and its vulnerability to foreign diseases.
“Today we confirmed a case (of the virus) among the Yanomami, which is very worrying,” Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told a news conference.
“We have to be triply cautious with (indigenous) communities, especially the ones that have very little contact with the outside world.”
The Yanomami patient, a 15-year-old boy, is being treated in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Boa Vista, the capital of the northern state of Roraima, officials said.
Brazil has now confirmed at least seven coronavirus cases among the indigenous population, according to the newspaper Globo.
The first was a 20-year-old woman from the Kokama ethnic group who was confirmed positive a week ago.
Brazil is home to an estimated 800,000 indigenous people from more than 300 ethnic groups.
The Yanomami, who are known for their face paint and intricate piercings, number around 27,000.
Largely isolated from the outside world until the mid-20th century, they were devastated by diseases such as measles and malaria in the 1970s.
Indigenous peoples in the Amazon rainforest are particularly vulnerable to imported diseases, because they have been historically isolated from germs against which much of the world has developed immunity.
COVID-19
Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’
Taiwan demanded an apology from the World Health Organization chief on Thursday after he accused the island's government of leading personal attacks against him and his agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity to fight the disease on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump criticised the global health body and threatened to cut its funding.
During the press conference he spoke of the abuse -- including racial slurs -- he had been subjected to since the public health crisis began.
Tedros largely avoided mentioning Trump by name but he did single out the government in Taipei, which has been frozen out of the WHO after political pressure from Beijing.
COVID-19
Virus claims record dead but Trump sees light at end of tunnel
The coronavirus pandemic notched up another round of record death tolls in the United States and Europe, dousing the optimism of US President Donald Trump who insisted there was light at the end of the tunnel.
The virus has now killed more than 87,000 people and infected over 1.5 million, according to an AFP tally on Thursday, sparing almost no country and tipping the world into a devastating economic crisis as global commerce shudders to a halt.
For the second straight day, the US grieved nearly 2,000 deaths on Wednesday, as flags flew at half-mast in hardest-hit New York.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: California woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries
A California woman has been arrested after licking $1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, police said Wednesday.
Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near the border with Nevada, told AFP that officers were called to the Safeway store on Tuesday following reports of "a customer licking groceries" at a time of heightened fears over the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
"When officers arrived on the scene, a Safeway employee informed them that the suspect put numerous pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands," he said. "The suspect licked the jewelry then began to load her cart with merchandise from the store."