Coronavirus response stirs Jerusalem sovereignty struggle
Israel’s arrest of senior Palestinian officials for “illegal” efforts to contain coronavirus and the Jewish state’s closure of a clinic have exacerbated a long-running row over the status of east Jerusalem.
Since the onset of the health crisis, Palestinian officials allege the Arab population of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem has been overlooked by Israeli efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Israeli police recently shuttered a COVID-19 screening facility in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan — the testing was unauthorized, they said, because it was only overseen by the Palestinian Authority, and not Israel.
“Our goal is to provide aid to the people of east Jerusalem who are intentionally being neglected” by Israel, Fadi al-Hadami, the Palestinian government’s minister for Jerusalem affairs, told AFP.
But meetings with “hospital doctors in Jerusalem, interviews with media calling on people to stay at home to fight corona(virus) — they (Israel) consider these things violations,” he lamented.
Earlier this month, Hadami and Adnan Ghaith, the Palestinians’ governor of Jerusalem, were detained by Israeli authorities amid their on-the-ground response to the coronavirus crisis.
Both men were released within 24 hours. But the spread of COVID-19 in predominantly Palestinian east Jerusalem risks exacerbating political tensions that could put lives at risk.
At the heart of the dispute is the status of Jerusalem — one of the thorniest issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel captured that part of the city in a 1967 war and later annexed it in moves considered illegal under international law. It views the entire city as its undivided capital, banning any Palestinian government activity there.
The Palestinian Authority considers east Jerusalem the capital of its own future state and tries to maintain a presence on the ground.
The city’s status was meant to be resolved as part of a final peace agreement between the two sides, but the diplomatic process between Israel and the Palestinians has long been dormant.
Israeli police meanwhile enforce the prohibition of Palestinian political activity in east Jerusalem.
– Test clinics doubled –
A total of 81 people have tested positive for coronavirus in east Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Israel recently doubled the number of its screening centres in Palestinian neighborhoods in east Jerusalem from three to six following a petition to the supreme court by a rights group.
The detention of the senior Palestinian officials this month was nothing new — Ghaith has been arrested seven times in two years, Hadami four times.
But this time, the men said, they were not asked about political activities but their work spreading awareness about the coronavirus among Palestinians in Jerusalem.
The two men are from Jerusalem, but due to Israeli restrictions they work in Al-Ram, on the other side of an Israeli wall separating the city and the occupied West Bank.
“If I walk in the street the Israelis consider it political because of my position,” Hadami said.
Israel will carry out such arrests “until it is cemented in peoples’ minds that the city is subject to its authority” alone, Ghaith argued.
Since 2001, the height of the second bloody Palestinian intifada, Israel has closed more than 80 Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem, he said.
And since the US broke with decades of diplomacy and international consensus by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, the Jewish state has “escalated the pace of its activity”, he added.
Israel prevents “any visibility of Palestinians in Jerusalem or activity of any kind.”
For Amal Jamal, a political scientist at Tel Aviv University, “on the one hand, Israel neglects the Palestinian part of the city and does not invest in it.
“On the other, it wants loyalty from the Palestinian population.”
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion meanwhile welcomed the opening of the new clinics in the city’s eastern sector.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted Israel was supplying equipment and training to the Palestinian Authority to help deal with the crisis.
The latest tensions have not so far erupted into violence in east Jerusalem.
But the police have enforced coronavirus restrictions against recalcitrant ultra-Orthodox citizens in west Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood, one of the epicenters of the outbreak.
Three officers were wounded in clashes on Thursday when enforcing orders to keep synagogues closed.
Breaking Banner
Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.
"In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders 'petty, would-be dictators' who had committed 'rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties' as part of their response to the coronavirus," reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.
COVID-19
Spain Covid-19 deaths surpass 20,000
The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.
Spain is the second worst-hit country in Europe behind Italy but has tentatively begun to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14, opening up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, earlier this week.
COVID-19
Ivanka Trump buried on MSNBC for stay-at-home hypocrisy: ‘Look at her actions and not her words’
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down Ivanka Trump's personal travel across state lines to celebrate Passover, failing to follow the stay-at-home orders the government is attempting to enforce to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"Obviously, it doesn't look great for Ivanka Trump or the White House," said Sheth. "But as far as them flouting the stay-at-home orders to go to Trump's golf club in New Jersey, if you'll pardon the pun, it's kind of par for the course for this White House and for this administration. They have routinely, throughout Trump's presidency, either acted against the advice that they have publicly given Americans or they have done the very things that they have criticized their political opponents for."