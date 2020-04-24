Coronavirus task force adviser was shocked by Trump’s absurd claim: ‘I wanted to hide’

On Friday, speaking to CNN, an adviser to President Donald Trump who has been working with the White House’s coronavirus task force expressed mortification over the president’s suggestion that people should consider exposing themselves to ultraviolet radiation and injecting themselves with household cleaners to treat coronavirus.

“I wanted to hide,” said the aide. “It was a tough moment to watch.”

This adviser is not alone. Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leaders of the task force, looked visibly stricken at Thursday’s press briefing after the president turned to his advisers and asked them to investigate sunlight and disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.

“Some of the experts on Trump’s task force are concerned if they speak out too forcefully in opposition to what Trump is saying they could be removed from the effort to combat the virus, according to people familiar with the matter,” reported Jim Acosta and Kevin Liptak.