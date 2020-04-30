Quantcast
Coronavirus upends funeral services and mourning process. ‘It’s doubly devastating’

Published

1 min ago

on

MIAMI — Two months ago, Jorge Rivero thought he knew everything to know about running a funeral home.But despite a 30-year career and a multi-generational family history in the death care sector — his great grandfather was the first to get in the business with the 1947 inauguration of a funeral home in Havana — Rivero said nothing could have prepared him for the way coronavirus has altered his line of work.“It’s a new game,” said Rivero, the current co-proprietor of the Vior Funeral Home at 291 NW 37th Ave. in Miami. “Everything has changed.”The pandemic has brought on more deaths and longer w…

Trump orders intel to find link between COVID-19 and Wuhan lab: New York Times

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Trump administration officials have ordered intelligence agencies to search for a link between the novel coronavirus and a government-run laboratory in China, according to the New York Times.

So far, there has been no direct evidence that the virus came from the Wuhan lab, and the official explanation for the origins of the disease remains that someone contracted it from eating contaminated meat they bought at a Wuhan market.

However, the Times reports that some intel analysts are worried that Trump will try to manipulate information to blame China to distract from his own administration's failings on containing the disease.

COVID-19

Reopening means contact tracing — and many states aren’t ready

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — In mid-March, Jenine Clements’ boss asked her to set aside at least 24 hours out of her work week to call people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. The goal was to locate people who had been in close contact with an infected patient and make sure they quarantined for two weeks to stop the spread.Clements, 41, is a disease investigation specialist for the Washtenaw County Health Department in Michigan and, for more than 17 years, she’s made similar calls to people who test positive for other diseases, including HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C.Making the extra calls to COVID-19 pati... (more…)

COVID-19

South Korea leads virus success in Asia as drug trial raises hope

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

South Korea, once one of the hardest-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, reported no new cases on Thursday, boosting hopes of an eventual return to normality as US scientists hailed the results of a major drug trial.

The good medical news caused equities to rally, despite mounting deaths worldwide and abysmal economic figures caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Data showed the pandemic, which has killed more than 224,000 people, has plunged the United States into its worst economic slump in a decade, and has left Germany expecting its biggest recession since the aftermath of World War II.

