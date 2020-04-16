Quantcast
COVID-19 contrarian cited by Sean Hannity freaks out at reporter for asking him followup questions

Published

30 mins ago

on

Alex Berenson, the former New York Times reporter and prominent coronavirus contrarian who has been invited to talk on top Fox News shows including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, freaked out at a reporter from Vice News this week because she tried to ask him followup questions about his views.

Writing on Twitter Wednesday night, Berenson scolded reporter Laura Wagner for purportedly breaking the “very specific conditions” she had agreed to in exchange for him granting her an interview.

“Laura agreed to my conditions and sent along her questions,” Berenson wrote in a Twitter thread. “I answered them, at length… And then Laura decided to change the terms of the interview – to which she had explicitly agreed – by asking a whole new set of questions.”

Berenson then said, “Nope, I’m sorry” and refused to answer her followup questions, which included a query about why he falsely claimed that COVID-19 poses almost zero risk to people under the age of 30.

Wagner then took to Twitter to mock Berenson, who is a former journalist, by pointing out that followup questions are actually a natural part of the reporting process rather than a nefarious trick.

Read the whole thread here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
