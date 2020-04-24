Covid-19: France records 389 new deaths as hospital cases continue to fall
France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.
The latest deaths in both hospitals and nursing homes brought France‘s total toll to 22,245, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that there were now 561 fewer people in hospital and 183 fewer in intensive care.
But despite the gradually improving data, he said: “The circulation of the virus remains high. We must be mobilised and respect social distancing, which must become a reflex.”
(AFP)
COVID-19
Covid-19: France records 389 new deaths as hospital cases continue to fall
France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.
The latest deaths in both hospitals and nursing homes brought France's total toll to 22,245, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that there were now 561 fewer people in hospital and 183 fewer in intensive care.
But despite the gradually improving data, he said: "The circulation of the virus remains high. We must be mobilised and respect social distancing, which must become a reflex."
Breaking Banner
Church leader who pushed bogus ‘bleach’ coronavirus cure wrote to Trump days before his ‘disinfectant’ comments
The head of a group promoting possibly lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote a letter to President Trump this week, according to The Guardian.
Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide, which is a powerful bleach used in processes like textile manufacturing, is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body," adding that it “can rid the body of Covid-19."
Just days after the letter went out, Trump went on national TV and said that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus. “Is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”
Breaking Banner
‘In way over your head’: New White House press secretary brutally mocked after she gets steamrolled by Trump
President Donald Trump appears to have contradicted his own top spokesperson.
President Donald Trump on Friday said he was being “sarcastic” when he asked at his recent White House briefing about injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19.
"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Just hours earlier, however, his new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had released a statement on his comments – which did not mention anything about sarcasm.