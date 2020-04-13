Covid-19: France records 574 new deaths in 24 hours
The death toll in France from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Monday.
The body added 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,845 on Sunday.
The health authority said it was important to remain vigilant because hospitals were still taking in a very large number of patients.
(REUTERS)
UK prepares to extend virus lockdown, says peak has not passed
The British government warned Monday it would not be lifting a nationwide lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 lives.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from his own bout of COVID-19, said there were some "positive" signs of progress.
But he warned at a daily media briefing: "We're still not past the peak of this virus."
The government must decide by Thursday whether to maintain three-week-old rules to keep schools and shops shut and order people to stay in their homes to try to stop coronavirus spreading.
