Covid-19: France reports 1438 deaths in 24 hours, sharp increase due to unreported deaths from Easter
Over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.
A total of 17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France in hospitals and nursing homes, Jerome Salomon told reporters, compared with a total toll of 15,729 the day earlier.
But Salomon said the difference did not represent a daily toll due to the delayed collation of data from the Easter weekend.
In better news, he said there were currently 513 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital since the day before. “It remains very high but… the total shows for the first time a fall thanks to people who have been discharged.”
WATCH:
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Steven Mnuchin’s talks with Dems over next coronavirus relief package has GOP nervous: report
According to a report from POLITICO, Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's discussions with Democrats on how to break an impasse over the next coronavirus relief package.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has a lot of whole other demands. I know that Secretary Mnuchin is negotiating with her. And that’s all well and good,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in an interview this Wednesday. “It’s still got to pass the Senate. And I think there are a lot of Republicans that are going to have a lot of questions of whatever the secretary and the speaker agree to. Just because they agreed to it, it’s not a done deal.”
Breaking Banner
In a fit of childish desperation, Trump forces his signature onto stimulus checks and blames WHO for pandemic
The most remarkable thing about Donald Trump is that he is a man with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. Most people, even the most evil, have a thing or two you can say about them: Harvey Weinstein had a discerning eye for movies. O.J. Simpson was a tremendous athlete. Nazi sympathizers Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford were successful pioneers in their fields. But Trump has been a failure in every way — as a businessman and as a human being.
COVID-19
Doctors think ventilators might harm some COVID-19 patients
A global debate has emerged among doctors treating COVID-19: When should patients who need help breathing be placed on ventilators -- and could intubation do some people more harm than good?
It's one of the biggest medical questions of the day, along with how effective the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine really is, a US doctor told AFP.
The data is scarce and there aren't yet formal studies on the subject since the disease itself is so new and we don't have the benefit of hindsight.
It's also impossible to know for sure whether the patients placed on ventilators would have died anyway because of the severity of their conditions.