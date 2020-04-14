Covid-19: French court orders Amazon to limit deliveries to essential goods
A French court ruled Tuesday that Amazon must limit its operations to delivering only essential goods while it evaluates workers’ risks of coronavirus exposure, according to a ruling seen by AFP.
The court in Nanterre, outside Paris, said Amazon France had “failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers”.
While carrying out the health evaluation, Amazon can prepare and deliver only “food, hygiene and medical products,” the court said.
US officials flagged safety concerns at Wuhan lab two years before coronavirus emerged: report
Two years before coronavirus made international headlines, U.S. embassy officials visited a bioscience lab in Wuhan, China. What they saw there reportedly alarmed them so much that they sent two official warnings back to Washington, according to a new report from The Washington Post.
A leaked cable obtained by the Post highlights poor management and safety issues at the lab -- and one notable concern was for the lab's research on bat coronaviruses.
“The cable tells us that there have long been concerns about the possibility of the threat to public health that came from this lab’s research, if it was not being adequately conducted and protected," says University of California at Berkeley research scientist Xiao Qiang.
‘I got it all done for him!’ Trump lashes out at Andrew Cuomo after he bashes president’s ‘comedy skit’ briefings
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC on Tuesday that no one should watch President Donald Trump's daily COVID-19 briefings, which he described as more of a "comedy skit" than a source of good information.
The president proceeded to hit back at Cuomo and while still insisting that he has the authority to force New York to reopen during the pandemic.
"Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.," the president wrote. "I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!"
Scare tactics: Indonesian town deploys ‘ghosts’ to battle coronavirus
Volunteers in one Indonesian village are helping to encourage people to stay at home and curb the spread of coronavirus by dressing up as ghosts and scaring anyone out on the street at night.
The phantoms have been patrolling the streets of Kepuh village, Indonesia, since early April in an initiative organised by a local youth group.
They dress as "poncong", which according to local folklore are the souls of the dead trapped in burial shrouds.
“First of all, we want to be different. Secondly, to create a deterrent effect because pocong are spooky and scary, so when they (pocong) show up it's a deterrent,” youth group leader Anjar Pancaningtyas told Reuters.